WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Ahead of Ashes, Australia's Nathan Lyon says calls clash against India as 'grand final'

    Australia will head into the Ashes without any warm-up game with the WTC Final being the lone match before the contest against England.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 2, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    Australian off-spinner, Nathan Lyon is confident that his team's preparations for the World Test Championship final will remain unaffected by discussions about the Ashes. He regards the upcoming match against India as the "Grand Final" and believes it deserves their full attention.

    India and Australia will lock horns in the WTC final at The Oval from June 7. The Ashes against England beginning June 16 has dominated the headlines over the past few months as Australia seek to win the marque series away from home for the first time in 22 years.

    “Yes, we are playing the Ashes but we’ve got a big game that we’re up for. This (WTC final) is our grand final, and then our season basically starts again,” Lyon was quoted as saying by Australian Associated Press.

    “That’s probably where we’re quite happy with where we’re at with our planning. We are able to understand what we’ve got around the corner, and be OK. It’s exciting to be part of the final and the fanfare and stuff around it, it’s bloody special.

    “I know every Australian fan is looking forward to the Ashes, and so they should be. But they should also be excited about this match,” he added.

    Australia will head into the Ashes without any warm-up game with the WTC final being the lone match before the contest against England.

    Lyon believes the 1-2 loss Test series in India earlier this year won’t have any bearing on the upcoming contest.

    “You can wipe off anything that happened in India,” Lyon said.

    “Both teams are really well rounded in their squads. It is going to be a really good challenge.

    “India obviously have some class batters but they have some class fast bowlers as well. It’s going to be a good challenge. Both squads going at it and competing for one game, it’s going to be a really good challenge,” he said.

    Last Updated Jun 2, 2023, 2:17 PM IST
