'Hurt and offended' Saha warns of revealing journalist name if threats continue

Wriddhiman Saha exposed a journalist threatening him for turning down an interview. Being urged to reveal his name, he has decided against it. Here's what he had to say.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has been in the headlines after he recently revealed that he had been threatened by a journalist for turning down a chance to be interviewed by him. Following the same, he was urged by netizens to reveal the journalist's name. However, he has decided against doing so.

On Tuesday, he took to his Twitter to open up further on the context, as he noted, "I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name."

"My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career. So, on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude," Saha further added.

However, fans and some of the ex-Indian cricketers still demand Saha to reveal the journalist's name to set an example. Former Indian legends like Venkatesh Prasad, Virender Shwag and more continue to urge him to tell the name. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told PTI that the matter would be investigated and appropriate action would be taken.

"There is a verse in the Bhagvad Gita which translates to- 'Tolerating injustice is as much a crime as committing injustice. It Is Your Duty To Fight Injustice.' It is important for Wriddhiman Saha to name this person. It will definitely set a good example," recorded Prasad on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Sehwag registered, "Dear Wriddhi, it's not your nature to harm others, and you are a wonderful guy. But, to prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in the future, it's important for you to name him. Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal (Take a deep breath and say the name)."