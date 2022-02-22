  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hurt and offended' Saha warns of revealing journalist name if threats continue

    Wriddhiman Saha exposed a journalist threatening him for turning down an interview. Being urged to reveal his name, he has decided against it. Here's what he had to say.

    Wriddhiman Saha: My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 7:21 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has been in the headlines after he recently revealed that he had been threatened by a journalist for turning down a chance to be interviewed by him. Following the same, he was urged by netizens to reveal the journalist's name. However, he has decided against doing so.

    On Tuesday, he took to his Twitter to open up further on the context, as he noted, "I was hurt and offended. I thought not to tolerate such kind of behaviour and didn't want anyone to go through these kind of bullying. I decided I will go out and expose the chat in public eye, but not his/her name."

    ALSO READ: Saha journalist controversy - BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat

    "My nature isn't such that I will harm anyone to the extent of ending someone's career. So, on grounds of humanity looking at his/her family, I am not exposing the name for the time being. But if any such repetition happens, I will not hold back. I thank each and everyone who has shown support and extended their willingness to help. My gratitude," Saha further added.

    However, fans and some of the ex-Indian cricketers still demand Saha to reveal the journalist's name to set an example. Former Indian legends like Venkatesh Prasad, Virender Shwag and more continue to urge him to tell the name. Also, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) told PTI that the matter would be investigated and appropriate action would be taken.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SL - Have deep respect for Saha, says Dravid after wicket-keeper was sidelined

    "There is a verse in the Bhagvad Gita which translates to- 'Tolerating injustice is as much a crime as committing injustice. It Is Your Duty To Fight Injustice.' It is important for Wriddhiman Saha to name this person. It will definitely set a good example," recorded Prasad on Twitter.

    Meanwhile, Sehwag registered, "Dear Wriddhi, it's not your nature to harm others, and you are a wonderful guy. But, to prevent such harm from happening to anyone else in the future, it's important for you to name him. Gehri saans le, aur naam bol daal (Take a deep breath and say the name)."

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 7:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Why cricketers prefer Indian Premier League IPL over any other Twenty20 T20 league?-ayh

    Why cricketers prefer IPL over any other T20 league?

    Pakistan Super League, PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catches; here's what happened next-ayh

    PSL 2022: Haris Rauf slaps Kamran Ghulam for dropping catch; here's what happened next

    Wriddhiman Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat-ayh

    Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra, Dinesh Karthik to celebrate India-UK Week of Sport

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices-ayh

    IND vs WI 2021-22, 3rd T20I: India clean sweeps Windies 3-0; social media rejoices

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine crisis UK to impose sanctions on 5 Russian banks 3'very high net worth individuals gcw

    Ukraine crisis: UK to impose sanctions on 5 Russian banks, 3 'very high-net worth individuals'

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Meet Ganga Nayak, DMK's transgender candidate to win seat in Vellore

    TN Urban Local Body Election 2022: Meet Ganga Nayak, DMK's transgender candidate to win seat in Vellore

    Shivamogga unrest 6 arrested in murder case curfew imposed till Friday gcw

    Shivamogga unrest: 6 arrested in murder case, curfew imposed till Friday

    Karnataka mourns the shocking demise of RJ Rachana at the age of 39 drb

    Karnataka mourns the shocking demise of RJ Rachana at the age of 39

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local body election result: DMK AIADMK Kongu region MK Stalin thanks voters

    DMK breaches AIADMK bastion of Kongu region, MK Stalin thanks voters

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK headquarters in Chennai

    Tamil Nadu Urban Local Body Election 2022: Celebrations erupt at DMK HQ in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha is trying to keep up the mood - Kino Garcia on Bengaluru defeat

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's essential for Bengaluru to still be in the race - Marco Pezzaiuoli on Odisha win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 97): Bengaluru surpasses Odisha 2-1 to stay alive for semis

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results keys missing in counting centres

    Tamil Nadu urban local body election 2022 results: Curious case of the missing keys

    Video Icon