    Saha journalist controversy: BCCI to speak to wicketkeeper and investigate claims of threat

    Wriddhiman Saha recently revealed a screenshot of a Whatsapp text between him and a journalist, where the latter threatened him. BCCI will speak to Saha to investigate.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published Feb 22, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
    Indian wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has been in the headlines for the last couple of days. While he has been left upset at being dropped from the Test squad against Sri Lanka, he also blasted the Indian selectors, head coach Rahul Dravid and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for having double standards. However, he also revealed a Whatsapp chat from a journalist, where the latter seemingly threatened him for failing to give an interview.

    Saha took to Twitter to share the screenshot of the Whatsapp text, as the alleged journalist wrote, You did not call. Never again will I interview you. I don't take insults kindly. And, I will remember this. This wasn't something you should have done." Saha captioned the post, "After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so-called 'Respected' journalist! This is where the journalism has gone."

    Following the same, renowned Indian cricketers like Ravi Shastri, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag and more came out in his support and urged him to reveal the journalist's name. In the meantime, Arun Dhumal (BCCI Treasurer) told PTI that the BCCI would be interrogating Saha on the issue and to know what exactly transpired. He also clarified that BCCI would like to see if he was threatened in any manner, while Jay Shah (BCCI Secretary) will also talk to him.

    However, Saha has refrained from revealing the journalist's name to the BCCI, as he does not intend to ruin anyone's career. He told The Indian Express that he uncovered the conversation to expose the nature of a journalist who disrespected the players. He also disclosed that he is yet to be communicated by the BCCI.

    "It wasn't fair, which I wanted to tell through my tweets. He who has done it knows it very well. I posted those tweets because I didn't want the players to face such things. I wanted to convey the message that what has been done was wrong, and no one else should do it again," added Saha.

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2022, 10:50 AM IST
