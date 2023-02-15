WPL 2023: Social media trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore after Sania Mirza roped in as mentor

WPL 2023: In a surprising move, Royal Challengers Bangalore has roped in legendary former Indian tennis star Sania Mirza as its mentor. However, social media has been left confused by it and is trolling the franchise.

Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza, featured in her last Grand Slam at the Australian Open last month, was roped in by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise as its team mentor in the upcoming 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL). But, social media was confused after her appointment and trolled the franchise for the same. "It is a pleasure for me to join the RCB women's team as a mentor," the six-time Slam champion, along with 43 WTA titles, enunciated in an RCB statement.

"Indian women's cricket has seen a tectonic shift with the Women's Premier League, and I look forward to being a part of this revolutionary pitch. RCB and its brand philosophy perfectly resonate with my vision and outlook as that's how I have approached my playing career, and it's also how I see contributing to sports post my retirement," Mirza added in the RCB release.

"RCB has been a popular and much-followed team in the IPL over the years. I am pleased to see them building a team for the Women's Premier League... It will push women's sports to new heights in the country, open new doors to women cricketers and help make sports the first career choice for young girls and parents with a girl child," continued Mirza.

Mirza retired from tennis after the Australian Open last month, where she and her partner Rohan Bopanna ended up as the runners-up in the mixed doubles event. She has also announced that the ATP Dubai Open later this month would be her swansong event, as she's anticipated joining the franchise after that.

On Mirza's appointment as a mentor, Rajesh V Menon, RCB head and vice-president, said, "We are glad and honoured to welcome Sania Mirza as the mentor of the RCB women's team. Despite many challenges in her playing career, she is the perfect role model, with her success stemming from her sheer hard work, passion, and determination."

"Sania is someone our young generation looks up to, and she can motivate and encourage our team as she has been an uber-competitive player who understands how to overcome challenges and handle pressure in various situations at the highest level of sports," added Menon.

RCB has built a potent side, contracting 18 players, including some prominent names in women's cricket like Smriti Mandhana, Ellyse Perry of Australia and medium-pacer Megan Schutt, New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine, English captain Heather Knight and all-rounder Dane Van Niekerk of South Africa, along with India's Under-19-star Richa Ghosh, during the WPL Auction, held in Mumbai on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)