    WPL 2023: Lucknow franchise to be known as UP Warriorz; Jon Lewis appointed coach

    UP Warriorz's logo comprises four components -- a rendition of the sarus crane, a sword, wings that extend out like the rays of the sun, and a shield to hold it all together. 

    First Published Feb 10, 2023, 6:00 PM IST

    The Lucknow franchise of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL), owned by Capri Global Holdings Private Limited, will be known as UP Warriorz. 

    Capri Global Holdings Private Limited purchased the UP Warriorz, one of the five teams in this year's WPL, for Rs 757 crore at an auction held by the BCCI.

    UP Warriorz's logo comprises four components -- a rendition of the sarus crane, a sword, wings that extend out like the rays of the sun, and a shield to hold it all together. 

    Former England cricketer Jon Lewis has been named the team's head coach, and Arjuna recipient Anju Jain will serve as his assistant.

    The bowling coach will be former Australian cricketer Ashley Noffke, while the mentor will be four-time Australian world champion Lisa Sthalekar.

    Lewis, the current England women's team head coach, has a wealth of expertise and has taken over 1200 wickets in more than 500 games, domestically and internationally.

    Well-known in the English county circuit, Lewis was the bowling coach for the England men's team in 2021, and worked with an elite group of bowlers like Jofra Archer, Mark Wood and Ben Stokes. 

    "I am delighted to be part of the Capri Global Holdings Private Limited family with the UP Warriorz and expect this to be a fascinating insight into the depth of cricket in India and a high-octane ride for the next couple of months," Lewis said in a statement issued by the franchise. 

    "The WPL is a huge step forward for women's cricket globally and I am excited to be an integral part of this journey. Having Anju Jain, Ashley Noffke and Lisa Sthalekar who bring in a diverse set of experiences to the dugout can only make the task a whole lot easier." 

    The WPL is set to be played in Mumbai from March 4 to 26. A total of 22 matches will be played with the Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium playing host to the marquee tournament. The Player Auction for the WPL will be held in Mumbai on February 13.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 10, 2023, 6:00 PM IST
