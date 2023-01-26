Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL 2023: Who are the two new owners in the brand-new tournament?

    First Published Jan 26, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    WPL 2023 will be underway this year, as the five participating teams have confirmed. While three of them are owned by existing IPL franchises, a couple will be held by new owners as we look at them.

    Image credit: BCCI

    The Women's Premier League (WPL) looks to happen this year, as the five teams and their owners were confirmed on Wednesday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sold the five teams for ₹4669.99 crore. Indian Premier League (IPL) team owners Mumbai Indians (MI), Royal Challengers Bangalore (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) made successful bids of ₹912.99 crore, ₹901 crore and ₹810 crore, respectively, to enter the tournament. However, it was Adani Sportsline that shelled out a massive ₹1,289 crore for the Ahmedabad side, which is the most expensive franchise, alongside Capri Global Holdings, which owned the Lucknow franchise for ₹757 crore. Let us take a look at the two new owners in the WPL.

    Image credit: Facebook

    Adani Sportsline
    The name indicates that the wealthiest Indian business tycoon, Gautam Adani, the founder and owner of the Adani Group, owns it. It is an Ahmedabad-based coalition that has been working hard on laying its hands on an IPL side and even bid for the two latest franchises in the IPL a couple of years back.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023: 'This marks the start of an era' - Overseas cricketers excited as tournament takes shape

    Image credit: PTI

    Having owned the Ahmedabad franchise in the WPL, which would be based at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium, the name of the team would be Gujarat Giants (GG). The franchise already owns a couple of cricket sides: Gulf Giants (ILT20) and Gujarat Giants (LLC). Besides, it also owns sides in kabaddi, boxing and kho-kho, all under the same team name.

    Image credit: Pranav Adani/Twitter

    "The Indian women's cricket team has been doing exceptionally well - and a cricket league for women is a significant step in creating more opportunities for women through sports. Cricket is an inseparable part of the country's fabric, and Adani Sportsline was keen to begin their association with the sport with the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League," Adani Enterprises director Pranav Adani said in a statement on Wednesday.

    ALSO READ: No Chennai and Kolkata teams in Women's Premier League upsets CSK and KKR fans

    Image credit: Capri Global/Facebook

    Capri Global
    Not a familiar name in Indian sport, but it has managed to enter the fray, as it has owned the Lucknow team that would be based at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. It is an India-based NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) which would hold the cheapest WPL franchise. Just like Adani, it too owns sides in cricket and kho-kho: Sharjah Warriors (ILT20) and Rajasthan Warriors (UKK), while it is also one of the minor sponsors to kabaddi team Bengal Warriors (PKL).

    Image credit: Rajesh Sharma/Linkedin

    The company is worth ₹5,400 crore and has its listing on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE). It also attempted to own the two new IPL franchises but remained unsuccessful. "Capri Global's association with WPL has been strategic in achieving our vision of encouraging sports across all strata and genders and establishing a deeper connection with our stakeholders and customers. We believe cricket is the most natural route to further that vision given its history in India," CG's managing director Rajesh Sharma said in a release.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Womens Premier League, WPL 2023: This marks the start of an era - Overseas cricketers excited as tournament takes shape-ayh

    WPL 2023: 'This marks the start of an era' - Overseas cricketers excited as tournament takes shape

    I am the world number one; after me stands Virat Kohli - Pakistani batter Khurram Manzoor makes bold claim-ayh

    'I am the world No.1; after me stands Virat Kohli' - Pakistani batter Khurram Manzoor makes bold claim

    SKY has not limit Fans laud Suryakumar Yadav after star batter named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2022 snt

    'SKY has no limit': Fans laud Suryakumar Yadav after star batter named ICC Men's T20I Cricketer of 2022

    No Chennai and Kolkata teams in Women's Premier League upsets CSK and KKR IPL fans snt

    No Chennai and Kolkata teams in Women's Premier League upsets CSK and KKR fans

    Womens indian premier league: 5 teams sold for Rs 4669.99 crore; owners of Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, RCB win bids snt

    Women's Premier League: BCCI fetches Rs 4669.99 crore for sale of five teams; owners of MI, DC & RCB win bids

    Recent Stories

    Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess AJR

    Republic Day 2023: From MBT Arjun to BrahMos, Kartavaya Path witnesses Indian weapon systems' prowess

    Republic Day 2023 Here is what PM Modi President Droupadi Murmu wore this year gcw

    Republic Day 2023: Here's what PM Modi, President Droupadi Murmu wore this year

    'My Peddanna. Proud': SS Rajamouli shares heartfelt note for MM Keeravani winning Padma Shri Award vma

    'My Peddanna. Proud': SS Rajamouli shares heartfelt note for MM Keeravani winning Padma Shri Award

    Watch US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day - adt

    Watch: US embassy shares melodious rendition of Vande Mataram to mark India's 74th Republic Day

    Government expresses unhappiness with wrestlers manners, doubtful to reconstitute oversight committee-ayh

    Government expresses unhappiness with wrestlers' manners, doubtful to reconstitute oversight committee

    Recent Videos

    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon
    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan (Watch) RBA

    Pathaan public review: Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone's film gets thumbs up; fans go gaga over Salman Khan -Watch

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Broadcasters should give the correct picture - Rohit Sharma on his first ton in 3 years-ayh

    Watch: Rohit Sharma gets annoyed over first century in 3 years statistic

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Indore/3rd ODI: Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Hoping Jasprit Bumrah plays last two Tests against Australia' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more screenings planned in Kerala

    CPM youth wing screens banned BBC documentary on Kannur university campus, more shows planned in Kerala

    Video Icon