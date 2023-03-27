Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WPL 2023: Inaugural edition ends with promise of changing Indian cricket for better

    WPL 2023 has concluded, with Mumbai Indians emerging as the champion, defeating Delhi Capitals in the final in Mumbai on Sunday. In conclusion, it appears to be a promise for Indian cricket, which is changing for good.

    WPL 2023: Inaugural edition ends with promise of changing Indian cricket for better-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Mar 27, 2023, 3:13 PM IST

    The 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) made a captivating debut, promising a bright future for aspiring female cricketers in India. Still, the hurriedly organised first season also left a lot of scope for improvement in the future. The WPL played entirely across two venues in Mumbai and witnessed special performances from some of the best cricketers in the world. Leaving aside left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque, it only unearths a few local talents, unlike what was expected.

    The five-team competition culminated on Sunday with Mumbai Indians captain Harmanpreet Kaur finally leading her side across the line in the summit clash against a team headed by Australian legend Meg Lanning. The tournament began with plenty of scores over 200 with boundaries as short as 42-44 metres, but pitches tired out eventually and became spin-friendly.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023: 'Waiting a long time to know what it feels like to be winning' - Harmanpreet after MI's title win

    Mumbai's Hayley Matthews won the Purple Cap for her 16 wickets, including four in the final, but Nat Sciver-Brunt was the top performer with ten wickets and 332 runs. Apart from Mumbai Indians' Ishaque, who took 15 wickets, Shreyanka Patil and Kanika Ahuja of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) made their mark on the big stage. Still, a clear gap existed between those from the Indian domestic circuit and the world's best.

    While Patil lit up the field with her energy and enthusiasm, 20-year-old Ahuja showed tremendous promise at a young age with her explosive batting. Harmanpreet acknowledged that little-known Indian players did not get many roles and opportunities to play, but added value to their teams with their fielding, citing the examples of MI's Amanjot Kaur and Jintimani Kalita.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023 Final - Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur hand MI easy title success against DC; Twitter jubilant

    The Indian skipper hoped that young and uncapped Indian players would emerge wiser from experience, knowing how to bridge the gap. Delhi's head coach Jonathan Batty left with the message, challenging young Indian players to work on their game and fitness for season two. While Mumbai Indians (MI) achieved the high of recording five consecutive wins en route to the title triumph, a team led by another Indian star, Smriti Mandhana's RCB, endured a five-game losing streak when the competition got underway, and the tournament ended for them even before it began.

    Mandhana admitted facing difficulties handling a team of players with enormous stature and more experience than her. Her form with the bat failed to inspire RCB, who also had the likes of Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Sophie Devine, Megan Schutt and Renuka Singh, to name a few. No doubt Mandhana, a leadership prospect with the Indian team, will emerge better from her first WPL stint as captain and player, but how the team responds after a horrendous first season remains to be seen.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz rue Nat Sciver-Brunt's dropped catch post defeat to Mumbai Indians

    Lanning's Delhi Capitals (DC) did not instil fear in the opposition as Harmanpreet's MI did. Still, the Australian Lanning led from the front and ended as the tournament's leading run-getter. But, if Lanning was consistent with the bat at the top, Shafali Verma blowing hot and cold remained an issue that DC could only do a little about.

    If RCB had to bear with Mandhana's poor run with the bat, DC experienced the same with their vice-captain Jemimah Rodrigues. The right-handed batter failed to score even a 50 but entertained the crowd with her athleticism, taking some stunning catches. Gujarat Giants (GG) began by losing its preferred captain Beth Mooney halfway into the first game and endured a largely disappointing campaign. Still, Deol's contributions and Ashleigh Gardner's prowess give it hope for the future.

    ALSO READ: WPL 2023 - It's Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians in the Final; Isabelle Wong's hat-trick eliminates UP Warriorz

    Sneh Rana did her best as stand-in captain, but overall, GG was not good enough to advance to the knockouts. Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz (UPW) got outplayed in the Eliminator by MI. Still, it was the first side to beat the eventual winner and showed a lot of promise with Navgire, Grace Harris, Anjali Sarvani and Sophie Ecclestone, who took joint highest 16 wickets in its ranks.

    The 22-game competition spread over as many days this March was held entirely in Mumbai, and like many, both Healy and Ecclestone also wished for home and away games from next season onwards. It remains to be seen if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decides to organise the next WPL in the home-away format like the Indian Premier League (IPL), as crowd support plays a big part in the success of teams and also helps in creating a much-needed fan base.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2023, 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023: Fans flock Chinnaswamy to get a glimpse of RCB Royal Challengers Bangalore legends Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers; Virat Kohli shares video (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Fans flock Chinnaswamy to get a glimpse of RCB legends Gayle and de Villiers; Kohli shares video

    Revealed Why did ICC change IND vs AUS India vs Australia Border-Gavaskar Trophy Indore pitch rating from poor to below average-ayh

    Revealed: Why did ICC change IND vs AUS Indore pitch rating from 'poor' to 'below average'

    Virat Kohli matches his steps to 'Naatu-Naatu' alongside Anushka Sharma, discusses couple's goal during Indian Sports Honours 2023 (WATCH)-ayh

    Virat Kohli matches his steps to 'Naatu-Naatu' alongside Anushka Sharma, discusses couple's goal (WATCH)

    BCCI announces Team India contracts ahead of IPL; KL Rahul demoted to Grabe B, Jadeja promoted to A+

    BCCI announces annual player contracts ahead of IPL 2023; KL Rahul demoted to Grade B, Jadeja promoted to A+

    WPL 2023 Final, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur hand MI easy title success against DC; Twitter jubilant-ayh

    WPL 2023 Final: Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur hand MI easy title success against DC; Twitter jubilant

    Recent Stories

    5 ways to keep your money safe as UPI scams are increasing gcw

    UPI scams are increasing, 5 ways to keep your money safe

    Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh AJR

    Khalistan supporters protest at Times Square in New York, express support to radical preacher Amritpal Singh

    Did SS Rajamouli pay Rs 80 crores for RRR Oscar campaign? Here's what we know RBA

    Did SS Rajamouli pay Rs 80 crores for RRR Oscar campaign? Here's what we know

    Zayn Malik's ex Gigi Hadid 'has no problem' with former dating Selena Gomez; know details vma

    Zayn Malik's ex Gigi Hadid 'has no problem' with former dating Selena Gomez; know details

    IIT JAM 2023: Application correction window opens, score card on April 3; know steps to make changes - adt

    IIT JAM 2023: Application correction window opens, score card on April 3; know steps to make changes

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon