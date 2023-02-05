Women's T20 World Cup: India's Harmanpreet Kaur insists focus on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction

The WPL action is slated to be held on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after India's opener against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup.

India is intent on replicating the U19 girls' title-winning performance against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener despite the Women's Premier League auction being just around the horizon, insisted captain Harmanpreet Kaur. On February 13, the day following India's T20 World Cup debut against Pakistan, the WPL action is scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

"Before that [the auction], we have a very important game and we are just going to focus on that," Harmanpreet said at the T20 World Cup captains' press conference.

"The World Cup is more important than anything else. Our focus is on the ICC trophy. These things will keep coming, and as a player, you know what's important for you and how you need to keep your focus. We are all mature enough and know what is important for us," she added.

The Indian squad, captained by Shafali Verma, won the inaugural U19 T20 World Cup last month, and the senior team hopes to add another ICC championship to India's collection of trophies.

"After watching the U19 World Cup, we are motivated to do what they have done. They have motivated us to do well, they have done it and we have not done it yet," Harmanpreet said.

"It was a very special moment for all of us and after watching the U19s many of the girls back home will also want to play cricket and that's always our aim to motivate young girls who can come and play cricket."

The flamboyant Indian captain anticipated that the WPL will aid in the expansion of Indian women's cricket in a similar manner to how the Women's Big Bash and The Hundred have in Australia and England.

"It's a really big day for all of us because we have been waiting for years and years now. The next two or three months are very important for women's cricket. We have seen how the WBBL and the Hundred have helped their countries improve their cricket. Hopefully, the same will happen for our country," she added.

Harmanpreet is excited to see Indian youth receive the chance to mingle with international stars after participating in the Kia Super League, WBBL, and Hundred.

"That is something which has a very different feeling. When I got that opportunity, it was the biggest life-changing moment. Other girls will also experience this. It will be a great opportunity to improve cricket and grow the game."

