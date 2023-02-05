Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's T20 World Cup: India's Harmanpreet Kaur insists focus on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction

    The WPL action is slated to be held on February 13 in Mumbai, a day after India's opener against Pakistan in the Women's T20 World Cup.

    Womens T20 World Cup: India's Harmanpreet Kaur insists focus on clash against Pakistan despite WPL auction snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

    India is intent on replicating the U19 girls' title-winning performance against Pakistan in their T20 World Cup opener despite the Women's Premier League auction being just around the horizon, insisted captain Harmanpreet Kaur. On February 13, the day following India's T20 World Cup debut against Pakistan, the WPL action is scheduled to take place in Mumbai.

    "Before that [the auction], we have a very important game and we are just going to focus on that," Harmanpreet said at the T20 World Cup captains' press conference. 

    Also read: WPL 2023: Rachel Haynes appointed head coach of Adani-owned Gujarat Giants; Mithali Raj to be mentor

    "The World Cup is more important than anything else. Our focus is on the ICC trophy. These things will keep coming, and as a player, you know what's important for you and how you need to keep your focus. We are all mature enough and know what is important for us," she added. 

    The Indian squad, captained by Shafali Verma, won the inaugural U19 T20 World Cup last month, and the senior team hopes to add another ICC championship to India's collection of trophies.

    "After watching the U19 World Cup, we are motivated to do what they have done. They have motivated us to do well, they have done it and we have not done it yet," Harmanpreet said.

    Also read: WPL 2023: Who are the two new owners in the brand-new tournament?

    "It was a very special moment for all of us and after watching the U19s many of the girls back home will also want to play cricket and that's always our aim to motivate young girls who can come and play cricket." 

    The flamboyant Indian captain anticipated that the WPL will aid in the expansion of Indian women's cricket in a similar manner to how the Women's Big Bash and The Hundred have in Australia and England.

    "It's a really big day for all of us because we have been waiting for years and years now. The next two or three months are very important for women's cricket. We have seen how the WBBL and the Hundred have helped their countries improve their cricket. Hopefully, the same will happen for our country," she added.

    Harmanpreet is excited to see Indian youth receive the chance to mingle with international stars after participating in the Kia Super League, WBBL, and Hundred.

    Also read: No Chennai and Kolkata teams in Women's Premier League upsets CSK and KKR fans

    "That is something which has a very different feeling. When I got that opportunity, it was the biggest life-changing moment. Other girls will also experience this. It will be a great opportunity to improve cricket and grow the game."

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 5, 2023, 12:26 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS 2023: Injured Hazlewood set to miss first Test; doubtful for second game snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Injured Hazlewood set to miss first Test; doubtful for second game

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India against Australia?-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Will preparing rank-turner pitches backfire for India?

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Andrew McDonald asserts Cameron Green outside chance of playing Nagpur/1st Test-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Andrew McDonald asserts Cameron Green's 'outside chance' of playing Nagpur Test

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Will pick the bowlers that we think are going to take 20 wickets - Pat Cummins-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'Will pick the bowlers that we think are going to take 20 wickets' - Pat Cummins

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: India is more vulnerable at home than it has been for some time - Greg Chappell of Australia-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'India is more vulnerable at home than it has been for some time' - Greg Chappell

    Recent Stories

    India bans 138 betting apps, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on 'urgent' and 'emergency' basis - adt

    India bans 138 betting apps, 94 loan lending apps with Chinese links on 'urgent' and 'emergency' basis

    IND vs AUS 2023: Injured Hazlewood set to miss first Test; doubtful for second game snt

    IND vs AUS 2023: Injured Hazlewood set to miss first Test; doubtful for second game

    Pervez Musharraf passes away Former Pakistan President was suffering from amyloidosis Know all about it gcw

    Pervez Musharraf passes away: Former Pak President was suffering from amyloidosis; Know all about it

    4 things that makes Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra extra special gcw

    4 things that makes Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra extra special

    Tripura Election 2023: Tipra Motha releases manifesto, proposes police force under tribal council; check details - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: Tipra Motha releases manifesto, proposes police force under tribal council

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon