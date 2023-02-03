WPL 2023: Rachel Haynes appointed head coach of Adani-owned Gujarat Giants; Mithali Raj to be mentor

WPL 2023 is all set to be played next month. Meanwhile, the teams are taking shape, as Gujarat Giants has appointed Rachel Haynes as the head coach of the side for the opening season of the event.

Multiple-time World Cup winner and Australian opener Rachel Haynes has been appointed head coach of the Gautam Adani-owned Women's Premier League (WPL) team Gujarat Giants (GG). At the same time, Nooshin Al Khadeer, who guided India to the U-19 World Cup conquest, will be the bowling coach. The Adani Sportsline-owned GG, bought for a whopping ₹1,289 crore, has already roped in legendary former Indian skipper Mithali Raj as its mentor and consultant. Former senior women's team coach Tushar Arothe will be the team's batting coach, whereas Gavan Twining will be looking after the fielding division.

"Not only have they carved a niche for themselves in their roles, but their stories of resilience will inspire the team. Their combined strengths will enable Gujarat Giants to give their best performance on the ground at the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League, which will inspire several aspiring women athletes," voiced Mithali.

Haynes, who has played at the highest level for over a decade, has won six world championship titles with the Australian side and was vice-captain between 2017-22. The southpaw, an essential part of the flourishing national set-up, is a veteran of 84 Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) and played vital roles in the Australian side's title-winning crusades at the 2018 and 2020 ICC T20 World Cups. Haynes, part of the gang that won the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, has also played for the Sydney Thunder in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), frequently directing the run-scoring charts for her team.

"The Women's Premier League is an exciting addition to the cricket landscape. I'm looking forward to being involved in the inaugural season with the Adani Sportline-owned Gujarat Giants and working with the brilliant Mithali Raj. We have formed a wonderful coaching team, with Nooshin Al Khadeer, Tushar Arothe and Gavan Twining, who will bring on board their rich experience to help the team play an exciting brand of cricket which our fans will enjoy watching," concluded Haynes.