Women's Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: India determined to carry ODI momentum from England

India begins a new stint in the Women's Asia Cup 2022 from Saturday, playing its opener against Sri Lanka. The Indians hope to carry the ODI momentum from England into this event. Here is the match preview.

An in-form India would aim to carry forward the momentum of a historic One-Day International (ODI) series sweep in England. Also, it would try to put behind the "Mankading" controversy as it opens its Women's Asia Cup T20 campaign against Sri Lanka at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Indian women haven't had much success lately in the Twenty20 (T20) format. Yet, at the continental level, Harmanpreet Kaur's side is a clear favourite. Barring its only blemish in the tournament's last edition, India has won all the Asia Cup titles since its inception in 2004 (four in ODI format and a couple in T20s).

The Asia Cup was altered from ODI to T20 format in 2012, and India won on a couple of instances while losing to hosts Bangladesh in the previous edition in 2018. And India would be looking to reason its continental dominance in the competition, returning after a four-year hiatus. The 2020 edition of the tournament in Bangladesh was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before being reneged overall.

After grabbing a historic silver medal during the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG), where women's cricket made its debut in the T20 format, India suffered a 1-2 loss in England earlier this month. But, the Harmanpreet-led side turned things around in the ODIs, clean sweeping the hosts 3-0 to document historic series attainment, marking a magnificent end to Indian bowling legend Jhulan Goswami's international career.

However, the Indian series win reignited an earnest argument over the spirit of the game after all-rounder Deepti Sharma ran out Charlie Dean for backing up during the series-deciding third and final ODI at Lord's in London. The Indian side would be despairing to move on and put its focus on the Asia Cup.

On the team's front, Harmanpreet has been in willful form. Smriti Mandhana is nice, but Shafali Verma, Sabbhineni Meghana and Dayalan Hemalatha need their bats to talk. Jemimah Rodrigues' return to the team after missing the England tour due to a hand injury portends well for India. Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh, who returned to the Indian side in England after being dropped from the CWG, also remains in the blend.

India's seam bowling attack is led by Renuka Singh, while Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Deepti will be in the spin department. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will be laboriously leaning on skipper Chamari Athapaththu to deliver with the bat in the absence of young Vishmi Gunaratne, out with a back stress fracture.

The island nation's middle-order would circle around Hasini Perera and Harshitha Samarawickrama, while the bowling attack will depend on spinners Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe. The event involves seven sides -- India, Pakistan, Thailand, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, UAE and hosts Bangladesh. All sides will play another team in the round-robin format -- six games each -- with the top four qualifying for the semi-finals.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbineni Meghana, Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Dayalan Hemalatha, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Pooja Vastrakar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and KP Navgire.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Atapattu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madhavi, Madushika Methtananda, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Anushka Sanjeevani (wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana, Malsha Shehani, Rashmi Silva and Tharika Sewwandi.

Match details

Date and day: October 1, 2022 (Saturday)

Venue: Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Time: 1.00 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi & Sports Select (Also available in HD)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

(With inputs from PTI)