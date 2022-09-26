Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs ENG: Charlie Dean was warned multiple times, reveals Deepti Sharma on controversial 'mankading'

    India all-rounder Deepti Sharma on Monday revealed that Charlie Dean was warned against backing up multiple times before she effected a controversial run out of the England batter in the third and final ODI.

    First Published Sep 26, 2022, 5:19 PM IST

    Indian women's cricket all-rounder Deepti Sharma stated on Monday that Charlie Dean received repeated warnings not to back up before she controversially ran out the England batter in the third and final ODI in London. The dismissal sparked a heated discussion about the 'spirit of the game'.

    Also read: 'Mankading': How India's first post-Independence superstar still gets maligned

    "Woh plan tha hum logon ka, kyunki woh baar baar... Hum warn bhi kar chuke the usko. Jo rules mein hain, jo guidelines hain, uske according hi humne kiya (We had planned this as she was not paying heed to our repeated warnings. We acted according to the rules and the guidelines," Deepti told reporters upon her arrival in Kolkata. 

    When England's team was reduced to 118 for nine while attempting to reach 170 in the third ODI, Dean, their No. 9 hitter, led the charge and gave them new hope with her final wicket partnership with Freya Davies.

    The senior Indian off-spinner decided to clip the bails during her delivery stride, ending their 35-run partnership and giving India a 3-0 sweep. Dean was run out for 47 with 17 required to win. Additionally, it was Jhulan Goswami's final game.

    Deepti further pointed out that they had informed the umpires before running out Dean. "Umpires ko bola tha hum logon ne, but still woh wahin par thi. Hum log kuchh nahin kar sakte the. (We did inform the umpires, but she continued to do it. There was nothing we could do)," the 25-year-old added.

    Though Deepti's act was perfectly legal, it still divided opinions with some England players expressing their annoyance. But the MCC on Sunday said there was nothing wrong in it. 

    "Whilst yesterday was indeed an unusual end to an exciting match, it was properly officiated and should not be considered as anything more," the MCC said in a statement.

    "MCC's message to non-strikers continues to be to remain in their ground until they have seen the ball leave the bowler's hand.  Then dismissals, such as the one seen yesterday, cannot happen."

    Also read: IND vs ENG: 'It is part of the game, and it is an ICC rule' - Harmanpreet on Deepti 'Mankading' Charlie

    Recently, the ICC while modifying the playing conditions had moved this kind of dismissal from 'unfair play' to 'run out'. The changes would come into effect from October 1. The MCC said this was done to clarify the matter and to place an onus on batters to ensure that they do not leave the crease at the non-striker's end, prior to a bowler releasing the ball.

    "The Law is clear, as it needs to be for all umpires to be able to easily interpret throughout all levels of the game and at all moments in the game. Cricket is a broad church and the spirit by which it is played is no different.  As custodians of the Spirit of Cricket, MCC appreciates its application is interpreted differently across the globe. Respectful debate is healthy and should continue, as where one person sees the bowler as breaching the Spirit in such examples, another will point at the non-striker gaining an unfair advantage by leaving their ground early," the MCC added.

    The 39-year-old Jhulan, who has a record 355 wickets across formats, retired from international cricket in the final ODI as India secured their first-ever 3-0 sweep on English soil to give the legendary Indian pacer a fitting farewell. Having made her debut in 2002, Jhulan played 12 Tests, 204 ODIs and 68 T20Is. 

    "Har team ko jeetna hota hai, aur last match mein hum chahte the ki hum jitke unko (Jhulan) acha farewell de, toh uske hisaab se, as a team, jo effort daal sakte the woh humne diya. (Every team wants to win and we as a team gave our best effort to win it for Jhulan Goswami," she said. 

    Jhulan and Deepti, who also plays for Bengal in domestic cricket, landed in the city to a rousing welcome at the airport by several women's cricketers.

    Also read:Jhulan Goswami's 'exceptional international career' hailed by ICC

    (With inputs from PTI)

