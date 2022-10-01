Women's Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues' 76 ensures winning start for India against Sri Lanka

India is off to a winning start in the Women's Asia Cup 2022. In its opening game, it trumped Sri Lanka by 41 runs, thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues's 72, while the fans were also happy to see the sound performance.

Team India displayed its all-round prowess as it was off to a winning start in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup. It was playing against Sri Lanka in Game 2 of the tournament at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Saturday, with the Indians trumping by 41 runs, thanks to a splendid batting performance from Jemimah Rodrigues. At the same time, it also produced a consolidated bowling performance to push the Lankans onto the backfoot and begin the event with a bang. After the opening day of the competition, the Women in Blue are ranked second in the points table, while hosts Bangladesh take the top spot, having beaten Thailand by nine wickets earlier.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka invited India to bat, as the latter started slow, losing a couple for 23 by the fourth over of the Powerplay. Rodrigues (76) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33) contributed to a match-winning 92-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed in the 16th.

At this time, Rodrigues slammed her eighth Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century before falling in the 18th, at 134, while India could manage a par total of 150/6. For the Lankans, pacer Oshadi Ranasinghe grabbed three wickets, while medium-pacer Achini Kulasuriya was economical. In reply, they were off to a sluggish start, too.

The Lankans lost a couple for 39 by the sixth over of the PP. The lack of partnerships was visible, with the side losing a wicket every 20 odd-run. They were eventually bundled out for 109 by the 19th. At the same time, Hasini Perera (30) was the top scorer for the side and was dismissed by off-spinner Deepti Sharma in the 18th at 108. In contrast, for the Indians, off-spinner Dayalan Hemalatha grasped three, and Deepti was favourably economical.

Brief scores: IND 150/6 (Rodrigues- 76, Harmanpreet- 33; Ranasinghe- 3/32) defeated SL 109 in 18.2 overs (Hasini- 30; Hemalatha- 3/15) by 41 runs.