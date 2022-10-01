Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Women's Asia Cup 2022: Jemimah Rodrigues' 76 ensures winning start for India against Sri Lanka

    India is off to a winning start in the Women's Asia Cup 2022. In its opening game, it trumped Sri Lanka by 41 runs, thanks to Jemimah Rodrigues's 72, while the fans were also happy to see the sound performance.

    Womens Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: Jemimah Rodrigues 76 ensures winning start for India against Sri Lanka-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 1, 2022, 5:07 PM IST

    Team India displayed its all-round prowess as it was off to a winning start in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup. It was playing against Sri Lanka in Game 2 of the tournament at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium on Saturday, with the Indians trumping by 41 runs, thanks to a splendid batting performance from Jemimah Rodrigues. At the same time, it also produced a consolidated bowling performance to push the Lankans onto the backfoot and begin the event with a bang. After the opening day of the competition, the Women in Blue are ranked second in the points table, while hosts Bangladesh take the top spot, having beaten Thailand by nine wickets earlier.

    After winning the toss, Sri Lanka invited India to bat, as the latter started slow, losing a couple for 23 by the fourth over of the Powerplay. Rodrigues (76) and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur (33) contributed to a match-winning 92-run partnership for the third wicket before the latter was dismissed in the 16th.

    ALSO READ: India women maintain 4th spot in ODI and T20I charts

    At this time, Rodrigues slammed her eighth Twenty20 International (T20I) half-century before falling in the 18th, at 134, while India could manage a par total of 150/6. For the Lankans, pacer Oshadi Ranasinghe grabbed three wickets, while medium-pacer Achini Kulasuriya was economical. In reply, they were off to a sluggish start, too.

    The Lankans lost a couple for 39 by the sixth over of the PP. The lack of partnerships was visible, with the side losing a wicket every 20 odd-run. They were eventually bundled out for 109 by the 19th. At the same time, Hasini Perera (30) was the top scorer for the side and was dismissed by off-spinner Deepti Sharma in the 18th at 108. In contrast, for the Indians, off-spinner Dayalan Hemalatha grasped three, and Deepti was favourably economical.
    Brief scores: IND 150/6 (Rodrigues- 76, Harmanpreet- 33; Ranasinghe- 3/32) defeated SL 109 in 18.2 overs (Hasini- 30; Hemalatha- 3/15) by 41 runs.

    Last Updated Oct 1, 2022, 5:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I was imagining the crowd and CSK entering the stadium - Ruturaj Gaikwad on playing in Chennai Super Kings-ayh

    'I was imagining the crowd and CSK entering the stadium' - Gaikwad on playing in Chennai

    Legends League Cricket 2022: I am back home, says Bhilwara Kings' Shane Watson after landing in Jodhpur snt

    Legends League Cricket 2022: I am back home, says Bhilwara Kings' Shane Watson after landing in Jodhpur

    Womens Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL preview: India determined to carry ODI momentum from England against Sri Lanka-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL: India determined to carry ODI momentum from England

    I am calling the batsman back - Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali speak out on non-striker run-out for backing up mankading-ayh

    'I am calling the batsman back' - Buttler, Moeen speak out on non-striker run-out for backing up

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: KL Rahul-Suryakumar Yadav hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer against South Africa, social media in joyous mood-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Rahul-Suryakumar hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer

    Recent Stories

    Congress president polls: Its Tharoor vs Kharge as KN Tripathi's form gets rejected AJR

    Congress president polls: Its Tharoor vs Kharge as KN Tripathi's form gets rejected

    Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report AJR

    Newly built Amrita Hospital receives over 900 patients in OPD per day: Report

    Hot and sexy video Urfi Javed is at it again Wears a skit made of watches drb

    Hot and sexy video: Urfi Javed’s at it again! Wears a skirt made of watches

    tennis Rafael Nadal overtakes Novak Djokovic in a ranking milestone-ayh

    Rafael Nadal overtakes Novak Djokovic in a ranking milestone

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic netizens react gcw

    Mercedes CEO Martin Schwenk takes an auto after getting stuck in Pune traffic; netizens react

    Recent Videos

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon
    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon