'Had no clue who Yuzvendra Chahal was': Wife Dhanashree Verma makes candid confession (WATCH)

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal is renowned for his deceptive spin bowling, but his off-field charm also won the heart of Dhanashree Verma, now his wife. In a candid revelation, both Chahal and Dhanashree shared their journey, from how they initially got acquainted to eventually deciding to marry. Surprisingly, during an interview, Dhanashree confessed that she had no idea Chahal was an Indian cricketer when they first met. During a conversation on The Ranveer Show, Chahal disclosed that he initially messaged Dhanashree because he wanted to learn dance.

"I Had DMd her, having seen her dance on TikTok and a number of other reels. I asked her if gives classes as I had nothing to do in Lockdown. I wanted to learn something new. Once I messaged her, we started with online classes. First two months, we didn't talk about anything else but dance. I didn't flirt at all. We are not even friends, only had dance-related talks," he said.

The India spinner even remarked how astonished he was by Dhanashree's vivacity, even throughout the dreadful Covid lockdown. Chahal was impressed by the way she made him feel, therefore he made the decision to propose to her.

"I asked her how are you so happy, even during this phase of lockdown. Then she started to talk about her life. That is where our conversations started. I liked her vibes. She is a self-made woman like I am a self-made man. I told my mom about her, that I like this girl. Then I told her (Dhanashree) I don't want to date you, I want to marry you. I said that straight away. I was sure. We had a lot of chats," he revealed.

When Dhanashree was questioned about Chahal, she described him as an extremely devoted student who would put a lot of effort into whatever homework that was assigned to him. She said that she was impressed by Chahal's decency and candour.

"I've always liked people who are passionate about their passion. I used to watch cricket for a long time but when I stopped watching cricket, he made his India debut. I think, that is a really good thing. When he messaged me that he wanted to take dance classes, I had no clue who Yuzi Chahal was. He was very sincere about dance and I liked it. Whenever I would give him homework, he would practice too. He used to send videos, asking where he can do good. This is why the classes lasted for 2 months. Decency is what I loved about him. The way, as a student who he was with him, as a friend who he was with me, and the direct approach, no one does that," she said on the show.

In an era when people like to consider their alternatives, Dhanashree acknowledged that the fact that Chahal asked her for marriage instantly made a significant effect.

"It's easy for everyone to explore options, meet more people socially. He was straight up like I want to marry you. I never had the pressure of getting married. I was very happy with my life, everything was good," she said.