Who will captain India in T20 World Cup 2026? Top 4 contenders to lead team after Rohit Sharma's retirement

Rohit Sharma, the esteemed Indian cricket captain, has announced his retirement from T20I cricket following India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign.

Rohit Sharma, the esteemed Indian cricket captain, has announced his retirement from T20I cricket following India's triumphant T20 World Cup 2024 campaign. The 37-year-old made this significant declaration after achieving one of the crowning achievements of his career: leading India to victory in an ICC trophy.

"This was my last game as well. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I've loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup," Rohit said at the press conference after winning the final.

Also read: India erupts in celebrations: Vande Mataram, firecrackers, dhol, dance and more mark T20 WC triumph (WATCH)

Adding to the momentous occasion, another stalwart of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli, also announced his retirement from the T20 format. Kohli, who received the Player of the Match award for his remarkable batting display in the final, confirmed his departure on the podium, marking the end of an era for Indian cricket.

As India gears up for the next chapter in its T20I journey, the focus now shifts to who will take up the mantle of captaincy. Four potential candidates are in the spotlight to lead India in the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder, who has already led India in recent series, is widely speculated to be the front-runner for the captaincy. Pandya's impressive performance throughout the World Cup has solidified his credentials as a potential leader.

Jasprit Bumrah: The ace pacer, known for his match-winning abilities and aggressive approach, is another strong contender. Despite being a man of few words, Bumrah's exceptional skills with the ball could make him an inspiring captain.

Suryakumar Yadav: Known for his calm and composed nature, Yadav has been a consistent performer for India. His experience of captaining Mumbai Indians in the IPL could make him a viable option for a leadership role.

Rishabh Pant: The dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman, with his experience of IPL captaincy, is also in the race. Pant's ability to dominate both with the bat and behind the stumps could position him as a strong candidate for leading the national team.

Also read: 'Thanks for priceless birthday gift': MS Dhoni joins other legends to hail India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

As the Indian cricket team prepares for a new era, the selection of the next T20I captain will be crucial in continuing the legacy of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, ensuring India's continued success on the international stage.

Latest Videos