Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    India erupts in celebrations: Vande Mataram, firecrackers, dhol, dance and more mark T20 WC triumph (WATCH)

    In a thrilling finale at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, India clinched their second T20 World Cup 2024 title after a nail-biting victory over perennial contenders South Africa on Saturday.

    India erupts in celebrations: Vande Mataram, firecrackers, dhol, dance and more mark T20 WC triumph (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 3:42 AM IST

    In a thrilling finale at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, India clinched their second T20 World Cup 2024 title after a nail-biting victory over perennial contenders South Africa on Saturday. Led by Virat Kohli's masterful 76-run innings and Rohit Sharma's inspirational captaincy, India triumphed by seven runs, ending an agonizing 11-year wait for a global cricket title.

    The atmosphere at the stadium was electric as fans witnessed a seesaw battle that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. Kohli, who announced his retirement from T20 internationals after the match, was awarded the player of the match for his stellar performance. Emotions ran high as Kohli, initially composed, eventually broke down, expressing that it was time for the next generation to take over.

    Also read: Dravid signs of as India coach with T20 WC high; The Wall's stirring roar with trophy wins hearts (WATCH)

    Hardik Pandya, who faced criticism during the IPL season, became a hero as he successfully defended 16 runs in the final over, securing India's first ICC trophy since 2013 and their maiden T20 World Cup crown in the post-IPL era.

    The scenes of jubilation were unparalleled as fans across India erupted in celebrations, chanting "Vande Mataram," lighting firecrackers, playing dhol drums, and dancing in the streets.

    Captain Rohit Sharma, visibly emotional after the hard-fought victory, credited the team's resilience over the past few years, emphasizing the collective effort behind their success. His decision-making under pressure, including strategic bowling changes, proved crucial in India's victory despite Heinrich Klaasen's spirited innings threatening to tilt the match in South Africa's favor.

    The match was not short of drama as India recovered from a precarious position at 34 for three to post a challenging total of 176 for seven, the highest in a T20 World Cup final. Axar Patel's crucial 47 off 31 balls and Kohli's anchoring innings were instrumental in setting up India's victory.

    Also read: 'Thanks for priceless birthday gift': MS Dhoni joins other legends to hail India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

    As the Indian team celebrated on the field, it was a fitting farewell to head coach Rahul Dravid, whose guidance played a pivotal role in shaping the team's success. With emotions running high and tears of joy flowing, India's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 will be remembered as a defining moment in the nation's cricketing history.

    Here's a look at how Indians celebrated the Men in Blue's historic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph:

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2024, 3:42 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Thanks for priceless birthday gift MS Dhoni joins other legends to hail India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph snt

    'Thanks for priceless birthday gift': MS Dhoni joins other legends to hail India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

    Dravid signs of as India coach with T20 WC high; The Wall's stirring roar with trophy wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Dravid signs of as India coach with T20 WC high; The Wall's stirring roar with trophy wins hearts (WATCH)

    No better time to say goodbye Indian skipper Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is after T20 WC triumph (WATCH) snt

    'No better time to say goodbye': Indian skipper Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is after T20 WC triumph (WATCH)

    India are T20 WC champions again: Agonising 11-year wait for ICC trophy comes to an end; WATCH winning moment snt

    India are T20 WC champions again: Agonising 11-year wait for ICC trophy comes to an end; WATCH winning moment

    'Time for next generation to take over': Virat Kohli retires from T20Is after India's T20 WC 2024 triumph vkp

    'Time for next generation to take over': Virat Kohli retires from T20s after India's T20 WC 2024 triumph

    Recent Stories

    Thanks for priceless birthday gift MS Dhoni joins other legends to hail India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph snt

    'Thanks for priceless birthday gift': MS Dhoni joins other legends to hail India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

    football Euro 2024: Germany survive VAR scare to beat Denmark 2-0, advance to quarterfinals after storm stops play snt

    Euro 2024: Germany survive VAR scare to beat Denmark 2-0, advance to quarterfinals after storm stops play

    Dravid signs of as India coach with T20 WC high; The Wall's stirring roar with trophy wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    Dravid signs of as India coach with T20 WC high; The Wall's stirring roar with trophy wins hearts (WATCH)

    No better time to say goodbye Indian skipper Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is after T20 WC triumph (WATCH) snt

    'No better time to say goodbye': Indian skipper Rohit Sharma retires from T20Is after T20 WC triumph (WATCH)

    India are T20 WC champions again: Agonising 11-year wait for ICC trophy comes to an end; WATCH winning moment snt

    India are T20 WC champions again: Agonising 11-year wait for ICC trophy comes to an end; WATCH winning moment

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon