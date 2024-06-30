India erupts in celebrations: Vande Mataram, firecrackers, dhol, dance and more mark T20 WC triumph (WATCH)

In a thrilling finale at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, India clinched their second T20 World Cup 2024 title after a nail-biting victory over perennial contenders South Africa on Saturday.

In a thrilling finale at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, India clinched their second T20 World Cup 2024 title after a nail-biting victory over perennial contenders South Africa on Saturday. Led by Virat Kohli's masterful 76-run innings and Rohit Sharma's inspirational captaincy, India triumphed by seven runs, ending an agonizing 11-year wait for a global cricket title.

The atmosphere at the stadium was electric as fans witnessed a seesaw battle that kept everyone on the edge of their seats. Kohli, who announced his retirement from T20 internationals after the match, was awarded the player of the match for his stellar performance. Emotions ran high as Kohli, initially composed, eventually broke down, expressing that it was time for the next generation to take over.

Hardik Pandya, who faced criticism during the IPL season, became a hero as he successfully defended 16 runs in the final over, securing India's first ICC trophy since 2013 and their maiden T20 World Cup crown in the post-IPL era.

The scenes of jubilation were unparalleled as fans across India erupted in celebrations, chanting "Vande Mataram," lighting firecrackers, playing dhol drums, and dancing in the streets.

Captain Rohit Sharma, visibly emotional after the hard-fought victory, credited the team's resilience over the past few years, emphasizing the collective effort behind their success. His decision-making under pressure, including strategic bowling changes, proved crucial in India's victory despite Heinrich Klaasen's spirited innings threatening to tilt the match in South Africa's favor.

The match was not short of drama as India recovered from a precarious position at 34 for three to post a challenging total of 176 for seven, the highest in a T20 World Cup final. Axar Patel's crucial 47 off 31 balls and Kohli's anchoring innings were instrumental in setting up India's victory.

As the Indian team celebrated on the field, it was a fitting farewell to head coach Rahul Dravid, whose guidance played a pivotal role in shaping the team's success. With emotions running high and tears of joy flowing, India's triumph in the T20 World Cup 2024 will be remembered as a defining moment in the nation's cricketing history.

Here's a look at how Indians celebrated the Men in Blue's historic T20 World Cup 2024 triumph:

