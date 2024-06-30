'Thanks for priceless birthday gift': MS Dhoni joins other legends to hail India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India's first T20 World Cup-winning captain, joined a chorus of former and current cricketers in applauding Rohit Sharma's team for reclaiming the trophy after 17 years.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, India's first T20 World Cup-winning captain, joined a chorus of former and current cricketers in applauding Rohit Sharma's team for reclaiming the trophy after 17 years. In a thrilling final in Bridgetown, India defeated South Africa by seven runs. Dhoni, who led India to their inaugural title in 2007, commended the team's composure in overcoming challenges during the match.

“WORLD CUP CHAMPIONS 2024.My heart rate was up, well done on being calm, having the self belief and doing what u guys did,” (sic) Dhoni wrote on Instagram.

“From all the Indians back home and everywhere in the world a big thank you for bringing the World Cup Home.CONGRATULATIONS.arreeee thanks for the priceless birthday gift,” said Dhoni, who will turn 43 early next month.

Sachin Tendulkar, the legendary cricketer, shared his joy on social media over India's latest triumph, noting that the country has added a 'fourth star' to its cricketing achievements. This follows India's victories in the 50-over World Cups of 1983 and 2011, along with the historic win in the inaugural 2007 World T20.

“Every star added to the Team India jersey inspires our nation’s starry-eyed children to move one step closer to their dreams. India gets the 4th star, our second in T20WC,” he wrote on 'X'.

Tendulkar, who was part of the Indian team that experienced an early exit in the 2007 50-over World Cup, remarked that life has now come full circle.

“Life comes full circle for Indian cricket in the West Indies. From our lows in the 2007 ODI World Cup to becoming a cricketing powerhouse and winning the T20WC in 2024,” he said.

“Very happy for my friend Rahul Dravid, who missed out on the 2011 World Cup win but his contribution to this T20 World Cup victory has been immense. I am so so happy for him.”

Praising Rohit Sharma’s leadership and the team's collective effort, Tendulkar remarked, “What can one say about Rohit Sharma? Superb captaincy! To put the 2023 ODI World Cup loss behind and to keep all our players motivated towards the T20 World Cup is commendable.”

“Jasprit Bumrah’s Player of the Tournament award as well as Virat Kohli’s Player of the Match award are both well-deserved. They were just superb when it mattered,” he added.

“Along with Rahul, Paras Mhambrey and Vikram Rathour also made their international debuts in 1996. It was wonderful to see Team India excel under the guidance of this class of ’96."

“A total team effort. Hearty congratulations to all the players, coaches, support staff, and BCCI,” Tendulkar continued.

From VVS Laxman to Anil Kumble, Sourav Ganguly to Gautam Gambhir, all echoed their praise for this remarkable achievement in unison. Here's a look at how cricket legends reacted to India's T20 World Cup 2024 triumph:

