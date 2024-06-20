Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    West Indies' Brandon King injured: Rovman Powell confirms potential T20 World Cup 2024 exit for the opener

    West Indies captain Rovman Powell has provided a concerning update on opener Brandon King's injury, which he sustained during the first Super Eight match against England. King pulled a muscle and had to retire hurt, casting doubt on his participation in the rest of the T20 World Cup 2024.

    West Indies' Brandon King injured: Rovman Powell confirms potential T20 World Cup 2024 exit for the opener osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 20, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    West Indies captain Rovman Powell has provided a concerning update regarding opener Brandon King's injury, which he sustained while batting during their first Super Eight match against England at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia.

    Brandon King's Injury

    Brandon King suffered a muscle pull while batting on 23 off 13 balls, forcing him to retire hurt and be taken off the field immediately. He did not return for the rest of the match, where the West Indies posted a competitive total of 180-4 thanks to a strong batting performance. Shimron Hetmyer substituted for King during the second innings, but King's fitness remains a critical concern ahead of West Indies' next match against the USA on June 21 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

    Rovman Powell's Update on Brandon King

    In the post-match presentation, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell expressed his worries about King's injury, though he remained hopeful about King's quick recovery.

    “Just a bit worried, but hopefully he can pull through for the next game,” Powell remarked.

    The severity of King's injury is yet to be fully assessed, but the initial signs were not promising. King's brief yet explosive innings, featuring 3 fours and 1 six, had provided the West Indies with a robust start.

    England's Victory Over West Indies

    Despite West Indies' solid batting display, England chased down the target of 181 runs with ease, securing victory by 8 wickets with 15 balls to spare. The match was finely balanced at one stage with England at 84-2, but Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 48 off 26 balls and Phil Salt's commanding 87* off 47 balls, featuring 7 fours and 5 sixes, dashed West Indies' hopes.

    The West Indies bowlers struggled to make significant inroads as England's batsmen dominated the proceedings. Earlier in the match, West Indies' top-order batsmen, including Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, and Rovman Powell, got off to good starts but failed to convert them into substantial scores. Sherfane Rutherford's quickfire 28* off 15 balls provided a late boost. Legspinner Adil Rashid was the pick of England's bowlers, finishing with figures of 1-21 from his four overs.

    Rovman Powell on Phil Salt's Performance

    Post-match, Rovman Powell acknowledged the difficulty of containing Phil Salt, who has consistently performed well against the West Indies.

    “It is always difficult, every time he plays against WI, he hurts us. We couldn't execute our plans against Phil. Our destiny is in our own hands and we need to win well, we need to continue playing good cricket,” Powell commented.

    Looking Ahead

    This loss marks West Indies' first defeat in the tournament after four consecutive wins in Group C against Papua New Guinea, Uganda, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. West Indies' upcoming matches against the USA and South Africa in Barbados and Antigua respectively will be crucial for their progress in the Super Eight stage.

    The West Indies team and their fans will be anxiously awaiting further updates on Brandon King's fitness, hoping for a swift recovery to bolster their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2024, 3:21 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kane Williamson addresses retirement rumorus: Confirms commitment to New Zealand cricket osf

    Kane Williamson addresses retirement rumours: Confirms commitment to New Zealand cricket

    T20 WC 2024: Ex-Pak star rants over '17 officials, 60 hotel rooms' after exit, questions US 'holiday' (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Ex-Pak star rants over '17 officials, 60 hotel rooms' after exit, questions US 'holiday' (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Phil Salt pleased after leading England to smooth 8-wicket win over West Indies (WATCH) snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Phil Salt pleased after leading England to smooth 8-wicket win over West Indies (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Shubman Gill hid finger injury during IPL 2024, surgery decision pending - Report osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Did Shubman Gill hide finger injury during IPL 2024? Surgery decision pending - Report

    T20 World Cup 2024: Top-order dilemma for Team India - To open with Virat Kohli or Not? osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Top-order dilemma for Team India - To open with Virat Kohli or Not?

    Recent Stories

    OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G: The New Monsoon-Ready Phone Taking Waterproof Tech To The Next Level

    OPPO F27 Pro+ 5G: The New Monsoon-Ready Phone Taking Waterproof Tech To The Next Level

    MG Hector to Hyundai Verna: Top 6 most powerful cars under Rs 25 lakh gcw

    MG Hector to Hyundai Verna: Top 6 most powerful cars under Rs 25 lakh

    Kane Williamson addresses retirement rumorus: Confirms commitment to New Zealand cricket osf

    Kane Williamson addresses retirement rumours: Confirms commitment to New Zealand cricket

    Kerala: Tribal leader from Wayanad made minister in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet anr

    Kerala: Tribal leader from Wayanad made minister in Pinarayi Vijayan cabinet

    Renukaswamy murder case: 8 new IPC sections against Darshan and others vkp

    Renukaswamy murder case: 8 new IPC sections against Darshan and others

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon