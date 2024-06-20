West Indies' Brandon King injured: Rovman Powell confirms potential T20 World Cup 2024 exit for the opener

West Indies captain Rovman Powell has provided a concerning update on opener Brandon King's injury, which he sustained during the first Super Eight match against England. King pulled a muscle and had to retire hurt, casting doubt on his participation in the rest of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Brandon King's Injury

Brandon King suffered a muscle pull while batting on 23 off 13 balls, forcing him to retire hurt and be taken off the field immediately. He did not return for the rest of the match, where the West Indies posted a competitive total of 180-4 thanks to a strong batting performance. Shimron Hetmyer substituted for King during the second innings, but King's fitness remains a critical concern ahead of West Indies' next match against the USA on June 21 at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados.

Rovman Powell's Update on Brandon King

In the post-match presentation, West Indies skipper Rovman Powell expressed his worries about King's injury, though he remained hopeful about King's quick recovery.

“Just a bit worried, but hopefully he can pull through for the next game,” Powell remarked.

The severity of King's injury is yet to be fully assessed, but the initial signs were not promising. King's brief yet explosive innings, featuring 3 fours and 1 six, had provided the West Indies with a robust start.

England's Victory Over West Indies

Despite West Indies' solid batting display, England chased down the target of 181 runs with ease, securing victory by 8 wickets with 15 balls to spare. The match was finely balanced at one stage with England at 84-2, but Jonny Bairstow's unbeaten 48 off 26 balls and Phil Salt's commanding 87* off 47 balls, featuring 7 fours and 5 sixes, dashed West Indies' hopes.

The West Indies bowlers struggled to make significant inroads as England's batsmen dominated the proceedings. Earlier in the match, West Indies' top-order batsmen, including Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, and Rovman Powell, got off to good starts but failed to convert them into substantial scores. Sherfane Rutherford's quickfire 28* off 15 balls provided a late boost. Legspinner Adil Rashid was the pick of England's bowlers, finishing with figures of 1-21 from his four overs.

Rovman Powell on Phil Salt's Performance

Post-match, Rovman Powell acknowledged the difficulty of containing Phil Salt, who has consistently performed well against the West Indies.

“It is always difficult, every time he plays against WI, he hurts us. We couldn't execute our plans against Phil. Our destiny is in our own hands and we need to win well, we need to continue playing good cricket,” Powell commented.

Looking Ahead

This loss marks West Indies' first defeat in the tournament after four consecutive wins in Group C against Papua New Guinea, Uganda, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. West Indies' upcoming matches against the USA and South Africa in Barbados and Antigua respectively will be crucial for their progress in the Super Eight stage.

The West Indies team and their fans will be anxiously awaiting further updates on Brandon King's fitness, hoping for a swift recovery to bolster their campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024.

