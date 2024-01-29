Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Wait is finally over': Fans elated after Sarfaraz Khan earns maiden India call-up for 2nd Test vs England

    With an impressive record in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz boasts 3912 runs at an impressive average of 69.85 and a formidable strike-rate of 70.48 across 45 matches.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    The cricketing world buzzes with excitement as Sarfaraz Khan secures his maiden call-up to the Indian squad for the second Test against England in Vishakhapatnam, starting February 2. Following the announcement by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), fans erupted in joy, celebrating the inclusion of the talented batsman alongside Saurabh Kumar and Washington Sundar, who join the squad following the sidelining of KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja due to injuries.

    Also read: IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Injured KL Rahul, Jadeja ruled out for Vizag clash; Sarfaraz Khan included in squad

    Sarfaraz Khan's selection comes on the heels of his stellar performance against the England Lions in the 4-day unofficial Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 26-year-old's exceptional batting prowess earned him the Player of the Match award after a scintillating knock of 161 runs off 160 balls, embellished with 18 fours and 5 sixes. His instrumental contribution led India A to a resounding victory by an innings and 16 runs, showcasing his remarkable potential on the cricketing stage.

    With an impressive record in first-class cricket, Sarfaraz boasts 3912 runs at an impressive average of 69.85 and a formidable strike-rate of 70.48 across 45 matches. His remarkable achievement includes 14 centuries and 11 half-centuries, culminating in a memorable top score of 301 not out during a Ranji Trophy encounter between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh at the Wankhede Stadium in January 2020.

    Reacting to Sarfaraz's long-awaited India call-up, fans across the nation expressed jubilation and pride. Social media platforms witnessed an outpouring of support and admiration for the young cricketer, with enthusiasts lauding his perseverance and talent. Many hailed Sarfaraz's selection as a testament to his hard work and dedication, envisioning a bright future for the promising batsman in the Indian cricketing landscape.

    "Oh, the Sarfaraz era sounds exciting!" noted one Indian fan on X, formerly Twitter. Another fan added, "Congratulations finally he get a chance."

    "Well deserved," said several X users, while one commented, "Best of luck for Sarfraz, he has made numerous ( around 4000 odd runs ) runs in domestic circuit. Let's see how he exhibits his skills at international level."

    "Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion in the Indian Test team is a fitting reward for his consistent brilliance. Let's witness his elegant strokeplay grace the whites!" said another X user.

    Also read: IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point

    India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

    Here's a look at some of the reactions by Indian cricket fans following Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion in the squad for the India vs England clash in Vishakhapatnam:

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 5:08 PM IST
