IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point

Jasprit Bumrah's deliberate obstruction of Ollie Pope's run was a breach of the Level 1 of ICC's Code of Conduct, which prohibits any form of inappropriate interference with opposing players on the field.

India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah received a reprimand and a demerit point for intentionally obstructing England player Ollie Pope's path while he was attempting a run, resulting in "inappropriate physical contact" during the first Test in Hyderabad. Bumrah's action constitutes a Level 1 offense according to the ICC code of conduct. Along with the reprimand, he has also been issued one demerit point, marking his first offense within a 24-month period.

"The incident occurred in the 81st over of England’s second innings, when Bumrah, after completing his follow through, deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope's way as the batter went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact," the ICC said in a release.

Bumrah was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during an international match. Accepting the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson, Bumrah spared the need for a formal hearing. The charge against Bumrah was leveled by the on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, along with third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit.

Following the incident, Bumrah went on to dismiss Pope for 196 runs as England's innings concluded at 420. This left India with a target of 231 runs to chase in the fourth innings. However, a sensational debut from spinner Tom Hartley, who took seven wickets in India's second innings, handed the visitors a 28-run victory over India to go 1-0 up in the five-match Test series.

