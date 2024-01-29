Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point

    Jasprit Bumrah's deliberate obstruction of Ollie Pope's run was a breach of the Level 1 of ICC's Code of Conduct, which prohibits any form of inappropriate interference with opposing players on the field.

    IND vs ENG: ICC reprimands Bumrah for 'inappropriate' physical contact with Pope; hands 1 demerit point snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 29, 2024, 3:21 PM IST

    India's fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah received a reprimand and a demerit point for intentionally obstructing England player Ollie Pope's path while he was attempting a run, resulting in "inappropriate physical contact" during the first Test in Hyderabad. Bumrah's action constitutes a Level 1 offense according to the ICC code of conduct. Along with the reprimand, he has also been issued one demerit point, marking his first offense within a 24-month period.

    Also read: India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test

    "The incident occurred in the 81st over of England’s second innings, when Bumrah, after completing his follow through, deliberately stepped in Ollie Pope's way as the batter went for a run, leading to inappropriate physical contact," the ICC said in a release.

    Bumrah was found to have violated Article 2.12 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel during an international match. Accepting the sanction proposed by match referee Richie Richardson, Bumrah spared the need for a formal hearing. The charge against Bumrah was leveled by the on-field umpires Paul Reiffel and Chris Gaffaney, along with third umpire Marais Erasmus and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit.

    Following the incident, Bumrah went on to dismiss Pope for 196 runs as England's innings concluded at 420. This left India with a target of 231 runs to chase in the fourth innings. However, a sensational debut from spinner Tom Hartley, who took seven wickets in India's second innings, handed the visitors a 28-run victory over India to go 1-0 up in the five-match Test series.

    Also read: England's 'Bazball' triumph in Hyderabad Test serves as wake-up call for India, says Nasser Hussain

    Last Updated Jan 29, 2024, 4:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket' snt

    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket'

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test snt

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test

    Something has saved me Rishabh Pant to relive horrific crash night ahead of IPL 2024 return (WATCH) snt

    'Something has saved me': Rishabh Pant to relive horrific crash night ahead of IPL 2024 return (WATCH)

    England 'Bazball' triumph in Hyderabad Test serves as wake-up call for India, says Nasser Hussain snt

    England's 'Bazball' triumph in Hyderabad Test serves as wake-up call for India, says Nasser Hussain

    IND vs ENG: Don't think there was lot of help, had to keep a cool head - Tom Hartley after remarkable debut snt

    IND vs ENG: Don't think there was lot of help, had to keep a cool head - Tom Hartley after remarkable debut

    Recent Stories

    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket' snt

    Australian great Steve Waugh lauds WI's Shamar Joseph; says may be 'saviour in purest form of cricket'

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test snt

    India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after loss to England in Hyderabad Test

    Kriti Sanon goes back to the '70s, looks HOT in bell-bottom pants RKK

    Kriti Sanon goes back to the '70s, looks HOT in bell-bottom pants

    Bengaluru: Congress worker and Social Media influencer Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj faces allegations of job fraud vkp

    Bengaluru: Congress worker and Social Media influencer Sandhya Pavitra Nagaraj faces allegations of job fraud

    New Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru airports to introduce biometrics for expedited immigration checks: Report snt

    Biometrics-based immigration checks coming to New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru airports soon: Report

    Recent Videos

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon
    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH) AJR

    Osmania University: Man breaks into women's hostel, sparks student protest (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Republic Day 2024: Meet the fighter pilots who will fly over Kartavya Path

    Video Icon
    Ram Mandir Exclusive! Badminton Legend Pullela Gopichand speaks to Asianet News Network

    Ram Mandir Exclusive! 'PM Modi is very active in reviving Indian civilization; Temple will bring Ram Rajya'

    Video Icon