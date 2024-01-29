Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    IND vs ENG, 2nd Test: Injured KL Rahul, Jadeja ruled out for Vizag clash; Sarfaraz Khan included in squad

    BCCI announces key squad changes ahead of India's second Test against England, with Sarfaraz Khan's inclusion sparking excitement among cricket fans after impressive First-Class statistics.

    A day after India suffered a 28-run defeat in the first Test against England in Hyderabad, the Board of Cricket Control (BCCI) announced key changes to the Indian squad ahead of the second Test against Ben Stokes and Co., starting February 2, 2024. According to a media release, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out for the upcoming clash in Vishakhapatnam. Jadeja sustained a hamstring injury during the fourth day of the first Test in Hyderabad, while Rahul reported discomfort due to a right quadriceps pain.

    "The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring the progress of the duo," the release said.

    However, what has sparked massive excitement among Indian cricket fans is the inclusion of run-machine Sarfaraz Khan in the squad for the second Test. "The Men's Selection Committee have added Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to India's squad," the release said.

    Sarfaraz Khan's journey in First-Class cricket spans 66 innings, accumulating an impressive tally of 3912 runs with an outstanding average of 69.85, featuring 14 centuries and 11 fifties. His remarkable consistency and dedication to the sport has finally earned him the coveted India call-up.

    Meanwhile, Saransh Jain has been named as a replacement for Washington in the India A squad for the third and final multi-day game against England Lions starting on Thursday in Ahmedabad.

    "Avesh Khan will continue to travel with his Ranji Trophy team, Madhya Pradesh and will join the Test squad if required," the released added.

    India's updated Squad for 2nd Test vs England: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Avesh Khan, Rajat Patidar, Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, Sourabh Kumar.

