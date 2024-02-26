Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli SPOTTED in London restaurant with Vamika after India's series win over England; see viral picture

    The viral photograph caught the attention of cricket enthusiasts just hours after Virat Kohli hailed India's Test series win against England as "phenomenal" and lauded the grit, determination and resilience of the "young" team.

    In what has sparked massive excitement among Indian fans, legendary batter Virat Kohli was spotted in London along with daughter Vamika, just days after he announced the birth of his son, Akaay Kohli, with wife Anushka Sharma. In a photograph that has gone viral on X on Monday, formerly Twitter, Kohli is seen seated at a restaurant in the city while he enjoys a meal with his daughter. Dressed in a black pullover and paired with monkey cap and glasses, the former Indian skipper is seen scrolling through his phone at the restaurant.

    India secured a five-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test held in Ranchi, clinching an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. The series finale is scheduled to take place in Dharamsala, commencing on March 7th.

    "YES!!! (Indian Flag). Phenomenal series win by our young team. Showed grit, determination and resilience," Kohli tweeted in his first cricket-related comments after making himself unavailable for the Test series.

    Kohli and his actor wife Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby boy on February 15.

    Meanwhile, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar attributed the series win against England to the character and the mental strength shown by the players.

    "The score is 3-won! India once again came back from a pressure situation and fought back to win the match. It shows the character and the mental strength of our players," Tendulkar wrote on 'X'.

    "A great first spell in Test cricket for Akashdeep. @dhruvjurel21 was terrific at reading the length in both innings and his footwork was precise. His partnership with @imkuldeep18 kept us in the game in the 1st innings, and his knock in the 2nd innings helped us sail home. Kuldeep's spell in the 2nd innings was vital. Seniors like @ashwinravi99, @imjadeja and @ImRo45 did their jobs. @ShubmanGill showed great temperament in curbing his instinct in the chase and scored an important 50," the Master Blaster added.

    BCCI secretary Jay Shah also congratulated the team for the "outstanding" series victory. "Fantastic victory for Team India in the 4th Test in Ranchi, securing the Test series against England," he tweeted.

    He further emphasized that Rohit Sharma's leadership qualities were instrumental in guiding the team to its 17th Test series victory at home.

