India's 17th home series win: Rohit Sharma becomes 1st captain to triumph in England's Bazball era

India maintained their dominance at home despite the 'Bazball' challenge, clinching a hard-fought five-wicket victory over England in the fourth Test in Ranchi on Monday. This win marked their 17th consecutive series triumph on home turf, delivering a stark reminder of the limitations of the visitors' one-dimensional strategy. With this win, Rohit Sharma became the first captain to secure a series win in England's Bazball era.

Starting the day at 40/0 in pursuit of 192, India successfully chased down the target after overcoming some early challenges. The opening pair of captain Rohit Sharma (55 off 81 balls) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (37 off 44 balls) set the stage with an impressive 84-run partnership on the fourth day of the match.

Despite the departure of both openers and the subsequent dismissals of Rajat Patidar and Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill (52 not out) and Dhruv Jurel (39 not out) steered the team to victory with an unbeaten 72-run alliance.

Left-arm spinner Tom Hartley claimed the crucial wicket of Rohit, while Shoaib Bashir emerged as the most successful English bowler, securing 3/79 in the second innings and finishing with a match haul of eight wickets.

India now holds a commanding 3-1 lead in the series, with the final game set to take place in Dharamsala starting from March 7. The team's previous home series loss dates back to a 1-2 defeat against an Alastair Cook-led England in 2012-13. Since then, India has emerged victorious in 39 out of 50 Tests played at home.

The triumph of the host team signifies a remarkable setback for 'Bazball', a highly touted winning strategy for England since 2022. However, it now faces widespread criticism for its rigidity and lack of depth. Introduced following the appointments of Brendon McCullum as coach and Ben Stokes as captain, England's aggressive approach failed to outmatch the composed demeanor of the Indian team.

While the visitors remained resolute, highlighted by the conservative century from veteran Joe Root, the Indian team showcased adaptability and resilience in the face of adversity.

The initial defeat in Hyderabad could have rattled the home side, especially given the absence of superstar Virat Kohli due to personal reasons and the injury to K L Rahul. However, contrary to expectations, the team found renewed vigor with the emergence of young talents who seized their opportunities with conviction.

From batter Sarfaraz Khan in Rajkot to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel and pacer Akash Deep in subsequent matches, the team benefitted greatly from the injection of fresh talent and energy.

Jurel played a pivotal role in securing the series-deciding victory with his determined innings of 90 runs in the first innings and a solid cameo in the second, both innings under high-pressure situations.

On Monday, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal initiated the innings on a positive note. After negotiating veteran pacer James Anderson's opening over, Rohit exhibited his swat flick, dispatching the 41-year-old for a maximum over wide long-on.

Meanwhile, Shoaib Bashir bowled from the other end as India accumulated runs steadily, whether through singles or boundaries.

The feeling of urgency was evident as Anderson raced towards the fine leg boundary, diving and stretching his body in a desperate attempt to prevent a boundary off Jaiswal's bat.

Using sweeps and reverse sweeps to counter the spinners' low bounce, the duo, led by Rohit, navigated the partnership. Rohit also achieved a milestone by surpassing 9,000 runs in first-class cricket.

In an attempt to disrupt the rhythm, Stokes introduced Joe Root into the attack, and the part-time bowler succeeded in exploiting the rough against the Indian left-hander.

However, Jaiswal's attempt to control his inside-out shot proved unsuccessful, resulting in an outstanding forward diving catch by Anderson at backward point.

Stokes promptly removed Root from the attack and opted for his spin duo in Bashir and Hartley, who effectively curbed the run rate.

Gill appeared to struggle in rotating the strike, adding pressure on Rohit at the opposite end as boundaries became scarce, putting India on the defensive.

Hartley's disciplined bowling eventually paid off as he claimed the prized wicket of the Indian captain.

Rohit advanced down the track but was deceived by Hartley's flight and spin, allowing Ben Foakes to make the necessary collection behind the stumps. Despite being well out of his crease, Rohit was adjudged caught behind after a slight edge on the way to the wicketkeeper.

Bashir surged to claim his eight-wicket match haul in just his second Test, dismissing Ravindra Jadeja and Sarfaraz Khan off consecutive deliveries right after the lunch break. The momentum of the Indian chase seemed to falter with those quick dismissals, but Gill partnered with Jurel to stabilize the innings.

In a delightful turn, Jurel executed a beautiful cover drive against Bashir, who erred in his line and length. The boundary, the team's first in 31 overs, elicited a collective sigh of relief, making the prospect of an Indian victory more tangible.

As the target dwindled to less than 50, Gill also joined the fray, smashing Bashir for consecutive sixes, further bolstering India's position.

Brief scores

England: 353 and 145

India: 307 and 192/5 in 61 overs (Rohit Sharma 55, Shubman Gill 52 not out, Dhruv Jurel 39 not out, Yashasvi Jaiswal 37; Shoaib Bashir 3/79).

