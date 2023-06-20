Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oman Stuns Ireland with Five-Wicket Victory in ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers

    Oman achieved a significant milestone in their cricketing history by securing a momentous five-wicket victory over Ireland in the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers. 

    Oman Stuns Ireland with Five-Wicket Victory in ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 12:12 PM IST

    In a stunning turn of events, Ireland suffered a surprising five-wicket defeat against Oman in the ICC ODI World Cup qualifiers held at the Bulawayo Athletic Club sports ground in Zimbabwe on Monday.

    Oman's comfortable victory was facilitated by noteworthy half-centuries from Kashyap Kumar, Zeeshan Maqsood, and Aquib Ilyas, helping them reach a total of 285/5, surpassing the target by three runs with 11 balls to spare.

    Recognising his exceptional all-round performance, Maqsood was honoured with the player of the match award. The 35-year-old contributed a valuable 67-ball 59 with the bat and also took the crucial wicket of Andrew Balbernie.

    Also Read: The Ashes 2023: Australia's chase hangs in the balance as Ashes curtain raiser approaches exciting finale

    In the first innings, Ireland had reason to be confident as they managed to score 281/7, thanks to significant contributions from Harry Tector (52 off 82 balls) and an unbeaten 91 from George Dockrell (off 89 balls). Oman had won the toss and elected to bowl.

    However, Oman displayed remarkable chase skills, laying a solid foundation with a partnership of 94 runs between Ilyas and Prajapati. Mohammad Nadeem (46*), Ayaan Khan (21), and Shoaib Khan (19*) played crucial roles in achieving the target in style.

    In the other matches of the World Cup Qualifiers, Wanindu Hasaranga's exceptional six-wicket spell played a crucial role in Sri Lanka's dominant 175-run victory over the United Arab Emirates (UAE). West Indies also cruised through to victory against the USA in their opening game.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 12:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Ashes 2023: Australia's chase hangs in the balance as Ashes curtain raiser approaches exciting finale osf

    The Ashes 2023: Australia's chase hangs in the balance as Ashes curtain raiser approaches exciting finale

    Should Rohit Sharma step down as Team India's captain? Australia's Michael Clarke responds snt

    Should Rohit Sharma step down as Team India's captain? Australia's Michael Clarke responds

    Virat Kohli's net worth will shock you; know his salary, property, cars and more osf

    Virat Kohli's net worth will shock you; know his salary, property, cars and more

    Virat Kohli flirting with Tamannaah Bhatia in old ad goes viral; fans send message to Anushka 'Bhabhi' osf

    Virat Kohli flirting with Tamannaah Bhatia in old ad goes viral; fans send message to Anushka 'Bhabhi'

    The Ashes 2023: How England skipper Ben Stokes' winning mentality has changed Test cricket osf

    The Ashes 2023: How England skipper Ben Stokes' winning mentality has changed Test cricket

    Recent Stories

    Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crores to his alma mater IIT Bombay AJR

    Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani donates Rs 315 crores to his alma mater IIT Bombay

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Palak Purswani strategically collects maximum BB currency from ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev

    Bigg Boss OTT 2 : Palak Purswani strategically collects maximum BB currency from ex-boyfriend Avinash Sachdev

    Yoga Day 2023: 10 perfect Yoga poses for back pain relief (MAH)

    Yoga Day 2023: 10 perfect Yoga poses for back pain relief

    Karnataka High Court: Refusal of physical relations is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act, not IPC 498A AJR

    Karnataka High Court: Refusal of physical relations is cruelty under Hindu Marriage Act, not IPC 498A

    Apple wants to trademark fruit logo may force 111 year old company to change its logo gcw

    Apple wants to trademark fruit logo, may force 111-year-old company to change its logo

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon