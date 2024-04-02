Virat Kohli relives India's iconic 2011 World Cup triumph; dubs it as 'core memory' of career (WATCH)

Join Virat Kohli on a heartfelt journey back to India's iconic 2011 ODI World Cup victory as he shares nostalgic memories of triumph on home soil.

Virat Kohli took a trip down memory lane on the 13th anniversary of India's triumphant 2011 ODI World Cup victory. He reminisced about pivotal players and moments, such as MS Dhoni's stellar performance and Gambhir's crucial partnership in the final against Sri Lanka, which led to India clinching their second World Cup title. Kohli emphasised the profound significance of winning the World Cup in front of the home crowd.

Reflecting on one of Indian cricket's most cherished moments, Virat Kohli shared his sentiments on the iconic 2011 ODI World Cup triumph. As the nation celebrated the 13th anniversary of India's historic win, Kohli recalled the unforgettable experience of lifting the coveted trophy on home soil after 28 years.

In the final showdown of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011, Kohli played a pivotal role, scoring 35 runs from 49 balls with a strike rate of 71.43. His crucial partnership of 83 runs for the third wicket with Gautam Gambhir laid the groundwork for India's successful chase of the 275-run target set by Sri Lanka.

In a heartfelt video posted by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on their official social media platform, Kohli reiterated the profound significance of winning the World Cup in front of the home crowd.

Recalling the electric atmosphere at the Wankhede Stadium, Kohli shared, "The fact that we played at Wankhede and emerged victorious will always hold a special place. Winning in front of our home fans is an experience I'll never forget, and that night, the songs playing, like Vande Mataram, gave us all goosebumps. It's a core memory for me."

In a recap of the final clash against Sri Lanka, Gautam Gambhir's outstanding innings of 97 runs and MS Dhoni's unbeaten 91* emerged as the pillars of India's victory. Dhoni's exceptional performance earned him the 'Player of the Match' title, culminating in a decisive six that propelled India to a commanding six-wicket victory and sealed their second World Cup title in the 50-over format.

