IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals get a commanding 6-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhade stadium

In a commanding display, Rajasthan Royals secured their third consecutive win by defeating Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets at the renowned Wankhede Stadium. Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Riyan Parag were the architects of RR's splendid performance.

Despite facing a target of 126, RR remained in control even after losing three quick wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and captain Sanju Samson showcased their batting prowess, collectively hitting 7 boundaries to keep the visitors on course. Riyan Parag, consistent with his aggressive yet patient approach, partnered with Ashwin to construct a crucial 40-run stand before Ashwin's dismissal. However, Parag's unbeaten 54 steered RR to victory with 27 balls to spare.

Earlier, MI struggled to a mere 125/9 after being asked to bat first. Boult's early strikes and Burger's dismissal of Ishan Kishan left MI reeling at 20/4. Despite a brief recovery led by Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, Chahal's breakthroughs halted MI's progress, resulting in a collapse from 76/4 to 114/9. The partnership between Hardik and Tilak was the lone positive amidst MI's batting woes. RR's bowlers proved pivotal in maintaining their unbeaten streak this season, overpowering MI with disciplined bowling and relentless pressure.

Hardik Pandya in the post match interview:

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians Skipper): “Obviously, didn’t start as we would have liked with the bat. Tough night. I think we were in a decent position to give ourself a chance to get to 150-160. But my wicket gave them a chance to get back in the game and my wicket was crucial."

"It’s good to have for the bowlers as well. This game is cruel for the bowlers but I’m not against these types of pitches."

"I mean absolutely. It’s about doing the right things. Sometimes it happen. Sometimes it doesn’t. Have seen worst days than these. But I’m confident in the group that we will come back stronger. Just that we need to show some discipline and show some courage.”

