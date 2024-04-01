Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals get a commanding 6-wicket victory against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhade stadium

    Rajasthan Royals dominate Mumbai Indians with a comprehensive 6-wicket win in the IPL, thanks to stellar performances from Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Riyan Parag.

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals dominate Mumbai Indians with Convincing 6-wicket victory osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 1, 2024, 11:21 PM IST

    In a commanding display, Rajasthan Royals secured their third consecutive win by defeating Mumbai Indians by 6 wickets at the renowned Wankhede Stadium. Trent Boult, Nandre Burger, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Riyan Parag were the architects of RR's splendid performance.

    Despite facing a target of 126, RR remained in control even after losing three quick wickets. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, and captain Sanju Samson showcased their batting prowess, collectively hitting 7 boundaries to keep the visitors on course. Riyan Parag, consistent with his aggressive yet patient approach, partnered with Ashwin to construct a crucial 40-run stand before Ashwin's dismissal. However, Parag's unbeaten 54 steered RR to victory with 27 balls to spare.

    Earlier, MI struggled to a mere 125/9 after being asked to bat first. Boult's early strikes and Burger's dismissal of Ishan Kishan left MI reeling at 20/4. Despite a brief recovery led by Hardik Pandya and Tilak Varma, Chahal's breakthroughs halted MI's progress, resulting in a collapse from 76/4 to 114/9. The partnership between Hardik and Tilak was the lone positive amidst MI's batting woes. RR's bowlers proved pivotal in maintaining their unbeaten streak this season, overpowering MI with disciplined bowling and relentless pressure.

    Hardik Pandya in the post match interview: 

    Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians Skipper): “Obviously, didn’t start as we would have liked with the bat. Tough night. I think we were in a decent position to give ourself a chance to get to 150-160. But my wicket gave them a chance to get back in the game and my wicket was crucial."

    "It’s good to have for the bowlers as well. This game is cruel for the bowlers but I’m not against these types of pitches."

    "I mean absolutely. It’s about doing the right things. Sometimes it happen. Sometimes it doesn’t. Have seen worst days than these. But I’m confident in the group that we will come back stronger. Just that we need to show some discipline and show some courage.”

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' dominant bowling display leaves Mumbai Indians reeling at 125-9

    Last Updated Apr 1, 2024, 11:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' dominant bowling display leaves Mumbai Indians reeling at 125-9 osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' dominant bowling display leaves Mumbai Indians reeling at 125-9

    cricket Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi upset over alleged 'Fake' statement released by PCB: Report osf

    Pakistan speedster Shaheen Afridi upset over alleged 'Fake' statement released by PCB: Report

    cricket IPL 2024: KKR face match rescheduling due to security challenges arising from Ram Navami celebrations osf

    IPL 2024: KKR face match rescheduling due to security challenges arising from Ram Navami celebrations

    cricket IPL 2024: BCCI Invites team owners for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16 osf

    IPL 2024: BCCI Invites team owners for an informal meeting in Ahmedabad on April 16

    cricket IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus osf

    IPL 2024: RCB seeks turnaround against LSG; KL Rahul's fitness in focus

    Recent Stories

    Mirabai Chanu secures Paris Olympics berth after third-place finish in the IWF World Cup osf

    Mirabai Chanu secures Paris Olympics berth after third-place finish in the IWF World Cup

    cricket IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' dominant bowling display leaves Mumbai Indians reeling at 125-9 osf

    IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals' dominant bowling display leaves Mumbai Indians reeling at 125-9

    Vistara confirms flight delays, cancellations; cites 'crew unavailability', offers refund to passengers gcw

    Vistara confirms flight delays, cancellations; cites 'crew unavailability', offers refund to passengers

    Saudi Pro League 2024: Neymar Jr considering early exit from Al Hilal; Report osf

    Saudi Pro League 2024: Neymar Jr considering early exit from Al Hilal; Report

    Exclusive Sri Lanka says Katchatheevu issue 'settled', signed by 'wise persons' from Colombo and New Delhi

    EXCLUSIVE! Sri Lanka says Katchatheevu issue 'settled', signed by 'wise persons' from Colombo and New Delhi

    Recent Videos

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH) snt

    Sudarsan Pattnaik honours LK Advani with Bharat Ratna tribute sand art at Puri beach (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH) AJR

    From AI to UPI, what Bill Gates and PM Modi will discuss during interaction in Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents scrutinised for defying BWSSB orders with pool parties, rain dance (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru water crisis: Residents under scrutiny for defying orders on Holi pool parties, rain dance (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Holi celebration: Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle

    Colours of Holi in Washington DC's Dupont Circle (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Groundbreaking India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH) snt

    Groundbreaking! India becomes largest gaming market worldwide with 568 million gamers (WATCH)

    Video Icon