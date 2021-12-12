  • Facebook
    Virat Kohli recalls ROFL moment with birthday boy Yuvraj Singh (WATCH)

    In an Instagram story, Indian Test skipper Virat Kohli recalls a hilarious memory with legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who turned 40 today.

    Virat Kohli recalls ROFL moment with birthday boy Yuvraj Singh WATCH
    Author
    Team Newsable
    India, First Published Dec 12, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
    Legendary Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, who celebrates his 40th birthday today, is known for his great sense of humour in the cricketing world. Recalling one such moment on the southpaw's birthday is none other than India's Test cricketer Virat Kohli. Kohli, who shared the dressing room with Yuvraj Singh for several years, was part of Team India's 2011 World Cup-winning side. The duo were also teammates at IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2014.

    Recalling a hilarious memory with Yuvraj Singh, as part of his birthday wish for the 2011 World Cup Man of the Series, Virat Kohli spoke about an incident during the Men in Blue's tour to Sri Lanka in 2008. In an Instagram story today, the Indian batter said that Yuvi came up with a bizarre suggestion at around 3 AM, which sent the entire Indian team into a laugh riot. 

    "We were in Dambulla; it was a couple of days off before a match and literally at 3 or 3:30 in the morning he goes, 'We are gonna ride these bicycles to Colombo', and I clearly remember we all fell down laughing on the floor because it was just outrageous. We had a match in two days," narrated Kohli.

    The Indian Test captain also went on to talk about how birthday boy Yuvraj Singh was one of the first few players who made Virat Kohli comfortable in the dressing room during the Under-19 World Cup. Coming from Punjabi households, he added that the two share many things in common, including a mutual love for shopping, Punjabi music, clothes, shoes, etc. "We used to go out and do quite a bit of shopping together in a group, so the likes were quite similar," added Kohli.

    Also read: Happy Birthday Yuvraj Singh: A look at his 5 unknown facts

    Kohli concluded with some heartfelt words for Yuvraj Singh in the video message. "Happy birthday Yuvi Pa! Lots of peace, happiness and prosperity to you and lots of love always. And my best wishes to you," wished Kohli.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2021, 5:59 PM IST
