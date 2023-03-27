Virat Kohli matches his steps to 'Naatu-Naatu' alongside Anushka Sharma, discusses couple's goal (WATCH)

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma recently graced their presence during the Indian Sports Honours 2023 ceremony. While they discussed their couple's goals, Kohli stole the show by matching his steps to the 'Naatu-Naatu' song. Watch it here.

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli continues to steal the show on the field with his sublime batting and personal life alongside his Bollywood wife, Anushka Sharma. Recently, the couple graced the 2023 Indian Sports Honours ceremonies with their presence. During the walk on the red carpet, while they indeed stole the show, what was intriguing to see was Kohli matching his steps to the Oscar-winning 'Naatu-Naatu' song from the movie RRR.

    It was a Spin the Wheel contest, where Kohli landed the 'Naatu-Naatu' dance upon spinning. As for Anushka, she landed on the '3 AM Friend', to which she said that her hubby was her ideal 3 AM Friend, given that they are fast asleep by then and if she wakes up at the time, it is Kohli who gives her company, while the couple revealed that they usually go to bed by 9.30 PM.

    Later, Virsuhka were asked a few couple's goal questions. As for one of the questions, they were asked who possesses the better memory. Both agreed that it was Kohli, while he explained, "My memory is a little better so. She gives me important dates to remember. So, I have gotten better at remembering them. She tells me beforehand, to be fair. I remember the important things, the small stuff I forget."

    At the same time, Anushka added, "One of the things which I was very impressed with before we started dating ki iski memory bohot achi hai [He has a good memory]. It will help me." The couple was also asked about who is more socially outgoing, to which they replied that they could be more social, given that they have their daughter Vamika to take care of.

    "It's not an excuse. It's the reality that you can't be so social when you have a child. We are happy actually because both of us are not very social. We like normal stuff, spending time at home. We don't even get to spend that much time with each other. So, when we get that time, we want to spend it like a family. So, now it is more pronounced," clarified Anushka.

