BCCI announces annual player contracts ahead of IPL 2023; KL Rahul demoted to Grade B, Jadeja promoted to A+
The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Sunday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Men) for the 2022-23 season.
Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was rewarded with the elite grade A plus retainership, while Axar Patel got promoted to the A category. Jadeja, 34, who was joint Player of the Series in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, was one of the four players to be placed in the A plus category, along with skipper Rohit Sharma, former captain Virat Kohli and injured pacer Jasprit Bumrah.
Top-order batter KL Rahul got demoted to Grade B after a string of poor performances. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ajinkya Rahane and Ishant Sharma didn't get a contract as BCCI handed retainership to 26 cricketers in four groups of A plus (Rs 7 crore), A (Rs 5 crore), B (Rs 3 crore) and C (Rs 1 crore). It seems curtains for the veteran trio, who have been dropped from the contract list, signalling that they are no longer in the reckoning for the national team.
Spin all-rounder Axar had plenty to be happy about as he was promoted to the A category, while wicketkeeper batter KS Bharat also landed a maiden central contract after being included in Group C. Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who is recovering after undergoing treatment for his injuries following a horror crash in December last year, remains in A category, which also includes Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.
The elite A plus category has players who are sure-shot candidates for all three formats, while 'A' comprises cricketers who are certainties for Tests and one-dayers. Players considered for limited-over cricket are in Group B, while C group players are generally considered for one of the three formats regularly.
The payment structures till September 2023, announced by BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah, are as under:
Grade A+: Rs 7 crore
Grade A: Rs 5 crore
Grade B: Rs 3 crore
Grade C: Rs 1 crore
Four cricketers have been named in the Grade A+ category. They include:
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli
Jasprit Bumrah
Ravindra Jadeja
Five cricketers have been named in the Grade A category. They include:
Hardik Pandya
R Ashwin
Mohd. Shami
Rishabh Pant
Axar Patel
Six cricketers have been named in the Grade B category. They include:
Cheteshwar Pujara
KL Rahul
Shreyas Iyer
Mohd. Siraj
Suryakumar Yadav
Shubman Gill
Eleven cricketers have been named in the Grade C category. They include:
Umesh Yadav
Shikhar Dhawan
Shardul Thakur
Ishan Kishan
Deepak Hooda
Yuzvendra Chahal
Kuldeep Yadav
Washington Sundar
Sanju Samson
Arshdeep Singh
KS Bharat