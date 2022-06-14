Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ENG vs NZ 2022, Trent Bridge Test: Joe Root surpasses Sunil Gavaskar

    First Published Jun 14, 2022, 11:54 AM IST

    England is putting on a fight against New Zealand in the Trent Bridge Test. Meanwhile, Joe Root has surpassed Sunil Gavaskar.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    It is becoming a competitive second Test between England and New Zealand. Being played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the Test is still evenly poised and could go either way, along with a draw, while the visitors would be desperate for a win, trailing 0-1 after losing the opening Test at Lord's. Meanwhile, former English skipper Joe Root is putting on a show in the series with the bat and is seemingly back to his best days as a renowned Test batter. He has surpassed 10,000 Test runs, while on Monday, he surpassed legendary former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar, scoring 10,191 runs.

    Image credit: Getty

    Thursday happened to be Day 4 of the Test, as Root played a defining knock of 176, which included 26 fours and a six before he fell to pacer Trent Boult after being caught off Tim Southee at 516/6, while England was shot out for 539, falling 14 runs short of New Zealand's first innings total.

    ALSO READ: BCCI pension revision - First-class players to get Rs 30000, Test players to earn Rs 60000

    Image credit: Getty

    As a result of this knock, Root is now the 12th-most run-scorer in the game's longest format, having surpassed Gavaskar and Younis Khan of Pakistan. Legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with 15,921 runs, while for England, Root is second to Alastair Cook, with the latter scoring 12,472.

    Image credit: Getty

    Match summary
    As for the match, having been asked to bat first, NZ managed 553, while England managed 539. In the second innings, NZ is 224/7, with Will Young and Devon Conway dominating, as the visitors have extended their lead to 238, with a day more to play. It seems like the Test is mainly headed for a draw.
    Brief scores: NZ 553 & 224/7 (Young- 56, Conway- 52; Matty Potts- 2/32) leads ENG 539 (Alex Lees- 67, Ollie Pope- 145, Root- 176, Ben Foakes- 56; Boult- 5/106) by 238 runs.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL Media Rights 2023-27, Indian Premier League: TV television deal sold for INR 57.5 crore per game; digital goes for INR 48 crore-ayh

    IPL Media Rights 2023-27: TV deal sold for INR 57.5 crore per game; digital goes for INR 48 crore

    Yuzvendra Chahal reveals he can never get over MS Dhoni unassuming nature-ayh

    Yuzvendra Chahal reveals he can never get over MS Dhoni's unassuming nature

    IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Twitter dispirited as Heinrich Klaasen downs India 0-2 against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Twitter dispirited as Klaasen downs India 0-2

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction, probable, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022, Cuttack T20I: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    ENG vs NZ, Trent Bridge Test: Fans applaud Daryl Mitchell's 2nd consecutive century krn

    ENG vs NZ, Trent Bridge Test: Fans applaud Daryl Mitchell's 2nd consecutive century

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 14 may come with significant selfie camera upgrade Details here gcw

    iPhone 14 may come with significant selfie camera upgrade; Details here

    Traffic cop saves toddler who fell from moving e-rickshaw; watch shocking video - gps

    Traffic cop saves toddler who fell from moving e-rickshaw; watch shocking video

    Tukaram Pagdi for PM Modi: What you must know about it - adt

    'Tukaram Pagdi' for PM Modi: What you must know about it

    Nothing phone 1 to be manufactured in India know all other details gcw

    Nothing phone (1) to be manufactured in India, know all other details

    Rahul Gandhi ED interrogation details emerge evasive on questions sources

    Rahul Gandhi was tutored; evasive on some questions: Sources

    Recent Videos

    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon
    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon