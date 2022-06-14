ENG vs NZ 2022, Trent Bridge Test: Joe Root surpasses Sunil Gavaskar
England is putting on a fight against New Zealand in the Trent Bridge Test. Meanwhile, Joe Root has surpassed Sunil Gavaskar.
It is becoming a competitive second Test between England and New Zealand. Being played at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, the Test is still evenly poised and could go either way, along with a draw, while the visitors would be desperate for a win, trailing 0-1 after losing the opening Test at Lord's. Meanwhile, former English skipper Joe Root is putting on a show in the series with the bat and is seemingly back to his best days as a renowned Test batter. He has surpassed 10,000 Test runs, while on Monday, he surpassed legendary former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar, scoring 10,191 runs.
Thursday happened to be Day 4 of the Test, as Root played a defining knock of 176, which included 26 fours and a six before he fell to pacer Trent Boult after being caught off Tim Southee at 516/6, while England was shot out for 539, falling 14 runs short of New Zealand's first innings total.
As a result of this knock, Root is now the 12th-most run-scorer in the game's longest format, having surpassed Gavaskar and Younis Khan of Pakistan. Legendary Indian Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar leads the chart with 15,921 runs, while for England, Root is second to Alastair Cook, with the latter scoring 12,472.
Match summary
As for the match, having been asked to bat first, NZ managed 553, while England managed 539. In the second innings, NZ is 224/7, with Will Young and Devon Conway dominating, as the visitors have extended their lead to 238, with a day more to play. It seems like the Test is mainly headed for a draw.
Brief scores: NZ 553 & 224/7 (Young- 56, Conway- 52; Matty Potts- 2/32) leads ENG 539 (Alex Lees- 67, Ollie Pope- 145, Root- 176, Ben Foakes- 56; Boult- 5/106) by 238 runs.