    Vegetarian Virat Kohli loves this 'chicken tikka'! Indian batting icon's Instagram post stumps fans

    Virat Kohli's decision to abstain from non-vegetarian food stemmed from a cervical spine issue and the need to regulate the production of uric acid in his body. Embracing a vegetarian lifestyle became a crucial aspect of his dietary changes to address these health considerations.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 13, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    It's widely known that India's cricketing legend Virat Kohli adopted a vegetarian lifestyle a few years ago. Recently, he sparked curiosity among his fans when he mentioned "chicken tikka" in his Instagram story. However, the mystery was unraveled when it was revealed that he was referring to a "mock chicken tikka."

    In his Instagram story, Kohli praised the chef, saying, "You've really nailed this mock chicken tikka. My God!" The term 'mock' indicates that the dish is plant-based, emphasizing that it is a vegetarian version of the traditional chicken tikka.

    This revelation showcased Kohli's appreciation for plant-based alternatives and added a new dimension to his journey as a vegetarian.

    Virat Kohli's decision to abstain from non-vegetarian food stemmed from a cervical spine issue and the need to regulate the production of uric acid in his body. Embracing a vegetarian lifestyle became a crucial aspect of his dietary changes to address these health considerations.

    "In 2018, when we went to South Africa, I had a cervical spine issue while playing a Test match," Virat had said in an Instagram Live session in 2020.

    "It compressed a nerve that was running straight to the little finger of my right hand. It gave me a tingling sensation and I could barely feel my little finger. I could not sleep at night and it was hurting like mad," he added.

    "Then I got my tests done and my stomach was too acidic and my body was too acidic, creating too much uric acid. Even though I was taking calcium and magnesium, everything but one tablet was not sufficient for my body to function properly. So my stomach started pulling calcium from my bones got weaker. That is why I stopped eating meat completely in the middle of England tour to cut down the uric acid and I have never felt better in my life, to be honest," he added.

