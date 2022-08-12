Urvashi Rautela on Rishabh Pant's 'Mera peecha chhoro' jibe: 'Chotu bhaiya should play bat-ball'

Rishabh Pant took a slight jibe at Urvashi Rautela for spreading fake news that he wanted to meet her. Now, the actress has come up with an intelligent reply.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been in the news since Wednesday after a video of Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela went viral, where she seemingly indicated in an interview that he had come to her hotel to meet her, but they couldn't catch up. Pant had clarified the situation in an Instagram story that it wasn't the case and that she was spreading fake news for fame and publicity before he deleted it. Nevertheless, Pant's story was already viral, undoubtedly catching Urvashi's attention. The actress has now come up with a thoughtful reply on the auspicious day of Raksha Bandhan.

Urvashi took to her Instagram to share a story in reply to Pant's story, which read, "Chotu bhaiyaa [young brother] should play bat-ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone [I am not a naive girl to be defamed] with young kiddo darling. Tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho [Happy Raksha Bandhan to you]." She also used hashtags like RP CHOTU BHAIYYA, Cougar Hunter and Don't take advantage of a silent girl.

ALSO READ: Rishabh Pant deletes 'mera picha chhoro' Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela's viral interview

It all started when Urvashi said in her interview with Bollywood Hungama, "I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se [from there] I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se Delhi ki flight thi. [I had a show in New Delhi, so I had to board a flight from Varanasi]. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr RP came, sat in the lobby and waited for me and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi [I was so tired that I slept off] and I didn't realize that I had received so many calls."

"So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls, and then, I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn't go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don't care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let's meet when you come to Mumbai," Urvashi added.

ALSO READ: IND VS ZIM 2022: KL RAHUL INCLUDED IN SQUAD AFTER PASSING FITNESS TEST; TO LEAD INDIA

It was then when Pant sent out his Instagram story before deleting it that read, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them #merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai."