Rishabh Pant deletes 'mera picha chhoro' Instagram story amid Urvashi Rautela's viral interview

Rishabh Pant has been in the news after Urvashi Rautela seemingly mentioned him in an interview. While Pant sarcastically sent out an Instagram story on it, he later deleted it.

Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been in the news since Wednesday after Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela ostensibly mentioned his name in an interview of hers. The latter stated that "RP" had arrived at her hotel, hoping to meet her, and waited long enough, besides calling her on 16 instances. However, she was fast asleep after a tiring day and missed the chance to meet him. Later, out of goodwill, she asked him to meet up when he was next in Mumbai. In the interview, Urvashi notable referred to the lad as "RP", with fans presuming that it was none other than Pant himself.

In the interview with Bollywood Hungama, Urvashi revealed, "I was shooting in Varanasi, wahan se [from there] I had a show in New Delhi, toh meri wahaan se Delhi ki flight thi. [I had a show in New Delhi, so I had to board a flight from Varanasi]. In New Delhi, I was shooting a full day, and after about 10 hours of shooting, when I went back, I had to get ready, and you know that girls take a lot of time to get ready. Mr RP came, sat in the lobby and waited for me and he wanted to meet. Main itni tired thi, main so gayi [I was so tired that I slept off] and I didn't realize that I had received so many calls."

ALSO READ: IND VS ZIM 2022: KL RAHUL INCLUDED IN SQUAD AFTER PASSING FITNESS TEST; TO LEAD INDIA

"So, when I woke up, I saw 16-17 missed calls, and then, I felt so bad. That, someone, was waiting for me and I didn't go. Out of respect, because a lot of girls don't care about making someone wait, out of that show of respect, I told him that let's meet when you come to Mumbai," added Urvashi.

Meanwhile, Pant shared an Insta story, clarifying the situation sarcastically before deleting it. It read, "It's funny how people lie in interviews just for some meagre popularity and for hitting the headlines. Sad how some people are so thirsty for fame and name. May God bless them #merapichachorhoBehen #Jhutkibhilimithotihai."