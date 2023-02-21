The rise and rise of Saurashtra: Coach Niraj Odedra reveals team's success mantra after Ranji Trophy win

Saurashtra has never had it better in Indian domestic cricket's rich history, having won their second Ranji Trophy title in three seasons on Sunday.

"There was a time when we feared playing Mumbai, now they and other teams fear us," said Saurashtra head coach Niraj Odedra, summing up his team's remarkable rise over the last decade.

Days before the worldwide COVID-19-induced lockdown in March 2020, Saurashtra defeated Bengal to win their first title. Under the inspired Jaydev Unadkat's leadership this week, they convincingly outplayed those same opponents to confirm their dominance in red ball cricket.

In Odedra's words, they also became a "white-ball force" this season by lifting their first 50-over Vijay Hazare trophy since 2007-2008.

Unadkat, Arpit Vasavada, Sheldon Jackson, Chirag Jani, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja make up the present lot, which checks most boxes. Many players on the team are at the top of their game—this club, which has many "all-rounders," bats till position 11.

Saurashtra was playing their fifth Ranji final in 10 years last week. However, despite reaching the summit clashes consistently, they still needed to have the self-belief associated with a champion outfit in the first half of the last decade.

"Two Ranji titles in three years plus Vijay Hazare, this says a lot about how the team has come up. We were a strong force in red-ball cricket, but now you can call Saurashtra one of the best teams across formats. We feared playing Mumbai 10 years ago. Now they fear other teams and us as well. They are like, why are we playing Saurashtra? That is a huge change and says a lot," said Odedra, reflecting on the gradual rise of the side.

In their first two Ranji finals against the powerful Mumbai, Saurashtra was on the receiving end, and the championship escaped them even in 2018–19 when they lost to Vidarbha. What, then, has altered within the team?

"It is the self-belief in the players, whether they are seniors or the younger lot, they all playing for the team. We have also tried to make everyone an all-rounder in the last two years. So if a batter is not bowling, it is fine. We will ensure he is good with his fielding and catching besides his batting," Odedra added.

"Look at the case of Harvik Desai (keeper-opener). He never kept the wickets in 2020 but took 25 catches in the slips. I would call him a batting all-rounder. Our bowlers, when the chips were down they were scoring runs. I could call them bowling all-rounders. We kept telling the lower order that you are as good as specialist batters. We spend a lot of telling them, especially in the shorter formats, there is no point playing if you have one skill," he noted.

"If Chetan Sakariya is sent up as a night watchman Dharmendrasinh Jadeja is your number 11, who scored 90 in the win over Mumbai (in the league stage). Parth Bhut got a hundred batting at number 9 in the quarterfinals. We make sure the bowlers bat long in the nets. It can't happen on its own," said the head coach.

Whether it was in the league stage or the knock-outs, if the designated batters did not score, the likes of Jani, Jadeja, Prerak Mankad, and Bhut fought it out in the middle to score crucial runs for the team. Saurashtra has not just been consistent with their performances, consistent selections have also contributed immensely to their success.

Keeping the future in mind, it was only the first time in four seasons that the side handed out debuts to three players -- Jay Gohil (double hundred on debut), Yuvrajsingh Dodiya (30 wickets) and Devang Karamta, who got a game against Maharashtra.

"There is a lot of trust among the players, and that leads to stability. The players feel secure. They know they will be part of the playing XI, and the core remains the same. With trust comes stability."

Odedra believes there is a strong reason why Saurashtra keep fighting back from tough situations.

"Everybody plays with fighting spirit, but you have to have courage and a skill set. The energy on the field comes from fitness, and action comes from skillsets. You have to have fitness so that you don't feel fatigued. When you combine all of that, you get a fighting spirit."

Although Ravindra Jadeja, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Unadkat didn't participate in every game of the successful campaign, their limited participation nevertheless had a significant positive impact on the squad. Unadkat had asked the management of the Indian squad to let him participate in the Ranji final.

"Every time Pujara, Unadkat and Jadeja are with the team, they pass on the things they see in the Indian team environment. That helps the team. If you see our captain (Unadkat)... it is not just about showing interest that your team has reached the final so you want to play, it is about the zeal to win for the team and he took six wickets in the second innings in the final. He showed why he is the leader of the side," the coach added.

When one is performing the way Saurashtra are, expectations rise. Next season, they will be expected to defend the title and enhance their legacy.

With the core group of players being the same for the better part of the last decade, can Saurashtra's dominance be maintained? When does the inevitable transition take place?

"I would agree most of the players are at the peak of their careers. So a transition will happen in due course, but what I can say is if that transition for a young player happens under Jaydev, things can get better. That is why we gave three people chances this year. They were lucky enough to play under this set of players at their peak. We know that every team has a peak period of 10 years, and a transition has to happen at some point. And as far as maintaining dominance is concerned, we will not think about that. At the end of the day, it is not about winning or losing. It is the memories you make for the rest of your life. We are all playing for those memories," signed off Odedra.

