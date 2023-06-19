Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Ashes 2023: How England skipper Ben Stokes' winning mentality has changed Test cricket

    Ben Stokes, once criticised for his attitude by Andy Flower, has become the saviour of Test cricket.

    First Published Jun 19, 2023, 3:01 PM IST

    Ben Stokes, the English skipper, has undergone a remarkable transformation in his cricketing journey. Once scolded by former coach Andy Flower for his attitude, Stokes has now emerged as the saviour of Test cricket. The journey to his current status has been filled with ups and downs, but Stokes has remained determined to make his mark on the game.

    In 2013, Stokes found himself struggling both mentally and performance-wise. Feeling down and unable to share his troubles with his teammates, he went to get help from psychologist Mark Bawden.

    Bawden diagnosed him with the "Bottle Bottle Bang" syndrome, indicating that Stokes was bottling up his frustrations, causing them to build up until they exploded. To break free from this cycle, Stokes had to lighten up and find a way to regain his confidence and form.

    Stokes and Matt Coles were asked to leave an England Lions tour of Australia earlier that year due to late-night drinking. This incident and other setbacks, including a poor tour in the West Indies and a locker-punching incident that resulted in a broken hand, forced Stokes to confront his demons. With the guidance of Bawden, he worked on finding ways to calm his anger and control his emotions.

    Stokes falls into Bawden's "warrior" category of sporting subjects, known for their emotional approach to the game. Despite facing personal challenges, including a pub fight that put his career at risk and the loss of his father.

    Stokes made a fantastic return to cricket from a mental health break. He took over the Test captaincy and led England to victory in the 2019 ODI World Cup and the T20 World Cup. His leadership and fearless approach to the game have earned him the reputation of a cricketing saviour.

    A key insight from psychologist Mark Bawden has played a significant role in shaping Stokes's mindset. Bawden said that confidence does not mean the absence of fear or doubt but rather trust in one's method. Stokes echoed this sentiment in a piece he wrote ahead of the Ashes, urging commentators not to label shots as "bad" solely based on the outcome. He stressed the importance of playing without fear and avoiding a negative mindset driven by the fear of making mistakes.

    Stokes has delivered on his promises, captivating fans with his entertaining style of play. His bold decision-making, surprising declarations, and unique field sets exemplify his commitment to playing with freedom and without fear. Stokes aims to create an environment where every player wants to express themselves fully on the field.

    Last Updated Jun 19, 2023, 3:14 PM IST
