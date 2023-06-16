Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Ashes 2023: 10 players to watch out for in epic England vs Australia clash

    First Published Jun 16, 2023, 2:28 PM IST

    The oldest rivalry in cricket between England and Australia is set to ignite the cricket world yet again. Here's a list of the top 10 players to watch out for in this highly anticipated series.

    The stage is set for the historic Ashes series 2023 between England and Australia, starting Friday at Edgbaston. Expectations are sky high from a number of remarkable players from both sides among fans, and ahead of the first Test we take a look at 10 players to watch out during this mouth-watering encounter.

    1. Steve Smith

    During the last Ashes in England, Smith dominated the English bowlers, earning comparisons to Sir Don Bradman's legendary performances. Smith scored an incredible 774 runs in just 7 innings, averaging 110.57. He recently showcased his form with a hundred against India in the ICC World Test Championship final, and he will once again be a crucial player in the Australian batting order.





     

    2. Joe Root

    Root will be a vital cog for England in the Ashes, he has got the most Test runs for England, going past the 11,000-run mark. He has been scoring consistently and has improved his strike rate in the past two seasons. Root's experience and solidity in the middle order make him one of the most important players in this series for England.

    3. Marnus Labuschagne

    Labuschagne rose to prominence in the 2019 Ashes as a concussion substitute for Steve Smith. Since then, he has become the top-ranked Test batsman and solidified his place at number three in Australia's lineup. Though he didn't perform well in the ICC WTC final against India, he is expected to share the responsibility of scoring runs with Steve Smith in the middle order.

    4. James Anderson

    Anderson continues to be a potent force in Test cricket. Despite nearing his 41st birthday, he still holds the ability to single-handedly win a Test match for England with his swing bowling. Although he may not play all five matches in the series, his experience and partnership with Stuart Broad will be valuable for England.

    5. Travis Head

    Head is known as the "X-factor" in the Australian squad. He recently scored a hundred against India in the ICC WTC final, showcasing his ability to score runs at a rapid pace. In the previous Ashes, he played aggressively and hit a joint-third-fastest Ashes hundred off just 85 balls. He will bring excitement and firepower to the middle order.

    6. Pat Cummins

    In the previous Ashes, Cummins led Australia for the first time and played a crucial role in their 4-0 victory, claiming 21 wickets. He was the highest wicket-taker in that series, and this time, Australia will rely on him to trouble the English batsmen with his raw pace and lead the team to success.

    7. Ben Stokes

    As the England Test captain, Stokes, along with coach Brendon McCullum, has revolutionised England's red-ball cricket. Under his captaincy, England won 10 out of 12 Tests last summer, showcasing their ability to chase down targets. Stokes is a special all-rounder who can contribute with bat, ball, and in the field, and his presence always keeps England in the game.

    8. Moeen Ali

    Moeen has come out of retirement and is making a return to Test cricket. Moeen has played 64 Tests, contributing with both bat and ball. His inclusion will add depth to England's playing XI. Ali will play a vital role in the Ashes with all-round ability.

    9. Mitchell Starc

    Starc is one of the best left-arm pacers in world cricket. He has been a consistent performer in both ODIs and Tests, with a knack for taking wickets. He has enjoyed playing against England and will be tasked with setting the tone with the new ball and striking at regular intervals.

    10. Cameron Green

    Green is a rising star in Australian cricket. At just 24 years old, he has already made a mark in 21 Tests, showcasing his batting and bowling abilities. His presence adds balance to the team, and he is also an excellent fielder. Green is also coming into this series on the back of a brilliant IPL and will be raring to get onto the field.

