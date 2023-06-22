The Ashes 2023: Boycott slams England for getting carried away with Bazball against Australia in Edgbaston

Former England captain Geoffrey Boycott claimed that the much-anticipated Ashes series between the two rivals would lose its importance if Ben Stokes and Co. don't play to win.

Geoffrey Boycott, a former captain, has blasted Ben Stokes and company for getting "carried away with Bazball" and not prioritising victory, adding that England risk turning the Ashes into an exhibition series. England lost the opening game of the Ashes by two wickets at Edgbaston earlier this week despite playing an aggressive style of cricket under coach Brendon McCullum and captain Stokes.

"England are in danger of reducing the Ashes to an exhibition," Boycott wrote in his scathing column for 'The Telegraph'. "England have got carried away with Bazball and seem to think entertaining is more important than winning. But England supporters want one thing more than anything else -- to win the Ashes."

The renowned cricketer asserted that winning is more significant than having fun. "Scoring fast runs, whacking lots of fours and sixes is lovely. It is great. But only if England do not lose sight of the big prize which is to beat Australia. If at the end of the series Australia go home with the Ashes we will feel sick, regardless of how much we have been entertained," he noted.

Boycott argued that if England doesn't play to win, the high-octane Ashes series between the two rivals will lose its significance.

"If England are not playing to win then these Ashes Tests are not that important. They are only exhibition matches. They have got it back to front. It is not about entertaining and then winning. It is about winning first. By all means entertain but cricket is like chess. There are moments when you need to defend. Sometimes you need to be patient and accept it," he said.

"Do not just attack, attack, attack. England need a bit of common sense and pragmatism. That is all that is required. They do not have to change being positive because they are a better side than Australia and will win if they just show that common sense," he added.

The former opener believed that despite controlling the game, England was guilty of failing to take advantage of their opportunities.

"England outplayed Australia in nearly every session at Edgbaston but lost. When they are on top, be ruthless and not sloppy. We kept getting ahead of Australia and then letting them back in by being careless," Boycott said.

"They are in danger of letting hubris be their downfall ... It would be sad if playing exciting cricket for a year is going to their heads. They gave Australia a get out of jail free card. I find that silly," he added.

Even though Joe Root was batting unbeaten at 118 when England decided to play, their declaration of their first innings at 393/8 raised questions.

"The rule is to get as many runs as you can when the pitch is good before it deteriorates. England might have scored another 40-50 runs with Root on a hundred and Ollie Robinson, who can bat, but declared to get a wicket," Boycott noted.

Boycott also questioned the home batters' all out approach in the second innings. "When they batted in the second innings they went crazy. England were scoring at five and six an over but for some reason batsmen were trying to score at more than that and got themselves out. There were five: Ben Duckett, Root, Harry Brook, Jonny Bairstow and Moeen Ali. It was unnecessary," he said.

Boycott, though, believes that this English team can win the Ashes because they are superior to their Australian counterparts.

"Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum have rightly received a lot of praise for the way they have changed the attitude around the England team but playing just one way is not using your brain. If we are more interested in praise than winning then we have it wrong. I and many ex-players think this England team have the beating of these Aussies. But do not waste that talent and commitment by letting it go to your head," he concluded.