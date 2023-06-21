Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ashes 2023: ICC penalises England and Australia for slow over-rate in Edgbaston Test; docks WTC points

    England and Australia have been docked two points each from their World Test Championship tally, and players from both sides were fined 40% of their match fees for slow over-rate during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 21, 2023, 7:28 PM IST

    The ICC has imposed significant sanctions on England and Australia for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Ashes Test at Edgbaston. As a result, two points each have been docked from their World Test Championship (WTC) tally, and players from both teams have been fined 40% of their match fees.

    Match referee Andy Pycroft determined that both teams were two overs short of their targets, even after considering time allowances.

    Australia captain Pat Cummins and England counterpart Ben Stokes accepted the sanctions, eliminating the need for formal hearings. These penalties leave Australia with a total of 10 points in the new WTC cycle, while England now have a tally of -2.

    This affects Australia's qualification chances for the next WTC Final, while England now have a negative tally in the current cycle. Some would argue that this is a bit too harsh on both teams.

    Both Australia and India were previously penalised for slow over-rates in the recently concluded World Test Championship Final (WTC23 Final).

    The current Ashes series becomes even more crucial for both teams' qualification chances for the next WTC Final, which is scheduled to be held at Lord's in June 2025.

    The second Test match of the ongoing Ashes will start on the 28th of June where Australia will be looking to extend the lead and England will come hard at them and try to level the series.

