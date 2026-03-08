- Home
India and New Zealand will meet in the T20 World Cup 2026 Final, marking their sixth ICC knockout clash. Their rivalry spans from the 2000 Champions Trophy to the 2025 Champions Trophy, with New Zealand leading the knockout head-to-head 3–2.
India and New Zealand's Battle for Supremacy in the T20 World Cup Final
Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. The two sides are facing off for the first time in the T20 World Cup final.
India have met New Zealand five times in the ICC knockouts earlier, with the Men in Blue trailing 2-3 in the head-to-head record. The upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 final will be the sixth ICC knockout clash between the two teams, adding another high-stakes chapter to their intense rivalry on the global stage
On that note, let’s take a look at how Team India has performed against New Zealand in the previous ICC knockout matches.
2000 Champions Trophy Final
The first face-off between India and New Zealand in an ICC knockout match was in the 2000 Champions Trophy (ICC Knockout Trophy) Final at Nairobi in Kenya. The Men in Blue, led by Sourav Ganguly, lost the title clash by four wickets. India posted a total of 264/6, thanks to a century by Sourav Ganguly (117) and Sachin Tendulkar’s 65-run innings. However, their efforts went in vain as the Indian bowlers failed to defend the total.
The Black Caps banked on Chris Cairns’ match-winning, unbeaten 102-run knock to help the side chase down a 265-run target with two balls to spare in the final over. Despite Venkatesh Pradesh’s tight spell of 3/27 in seven overs, India couldn’t defend the target, and the Men in Blue fell short, losing the 2000 Champions Trophy final by four wickets.
2019 ODI World Cup Semifinal
After 19 long years, Team India and New Zealand met again in the 2019 World Cup semifinal at Old Trafford in Manchester. Yet, the Men in Blue lost the semifinal clash by 18 runs, ending their quest for the third ODI World Cup triumph. New Zealand posted a total of 239/8, thanks to half-centuries by Ross Taylor (74) and skipper Kane Williamson (67), and set a 240-run target for India to chase.
Despite fighting fifties by Ravindra Jadeja (77) and MS Dhoni (50), Team India had a ‘so close yet so far’ moment as they fell 19 runs short of chasing down the target. It was a heartbreaking defeat for the Men in Blue as Dhoni’s run-out in the closing stages dashed India’s hopes of reaching the final of the 2019 World Cup.
2021 World Test Championship Final
Team India and New Zealand were the first teams to reach the final of the World Test Championship in 2021. It was the knockout match between two teams in the inaugural cycle of the WTC, and again, India, led by Virat Kohli, fell as New Zealand secured an eight-wicket victory to clinch their first-ever ICC title in 21 years, ending India’s hopes of lifting the inaugural WTC mace in Southampton.
With a 139-run target set by Team India in the second innings, New Zealand comfortably chased it down, with key contributions from skipper Kane Williamson (52*) and Ross Taylor (47*), handing India another defeat in an ICC knockout clash and continuing the Black Caps’ dominant record over the Men in Blue in high-stakes ICC encounters.
2023 ODI World Cup Semifinal
Two years later, Team India and New Zealand faced off in the high-stakes 2023 ODI World Cup at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Eventually, the Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, broke the curse of previous ICC knockout defeats against New Zealand with a commanding 70-run win to storm into the final.
After posting a total of 397/4, thanks to centuries by Virat Kohli (117) and Shreyas Iyer (105), Team India bundled out New Zealand for 327 despite a 134-run knock by Daryl Mitchell. Mohammed Shami was the star bowler for the Men in Blue as he registered figures of 2/57 at an economy rate of 5.80 in his spell of 9.5 overs.
2025 Champions Trophy Final
For the first time in 25 years, Team India and New Zealand met in the final of an ICC white-ball tournament at the 2025 Champions Trophy 2025 Final. The Men in Blue secured their second successive victory over the Black Caps in an ICC knockout match, producing an all-round performance to clinch the coveted trophy, ending their 12-year drought of Champions Trophy triumph.
With a 252-run target set by New Zealand, Team India chased it down with a final over to spare. Skipper Rohit Sharma led the batting with a knock of 76 off 83 balls, while Shreyas Iyer (48), Axar Patel (34), and KL Rahul (34*) made significant contributions in the middle order. The all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja hit a winning four to take the team past the finishing line.
