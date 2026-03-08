Team India will lock horns with New Zealand in the highly anticipated T20 World Cup 2026 Final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. The two sides are facing off for the first time in the T20 World Cup final.

India have met New Zealand five times in the ICC knockouts earlier, with the Men in Blue trailing 2-3 in the head-to-head record. The upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 final will be the sixth ICC knockout clash between the two teams, adding another high-stakes chapter to their intense rivalry on the global stage

On that note, let’s take a look at how Team India has performed against New Zealand in the previous ICC knockout matches.