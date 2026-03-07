Ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final, New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner aimed to 'silence' the Indian crowd. In response, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav dismissed the comment, telling the opposition to 'come up with something new,' as both teams prepare for the title clash in Ahmedabad.

Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav responded to New Zealand’s Mitchell Santner’s remark on ‘silencing’ the Indian crowd ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8.

Speaking at the press conference on the eve of the much-anticipated title clash, New Zealand skipper Mitchell Santner said he aimed to spoil the Men in Blue’s party on home soil, adding that he “wouldn’t mind breaking a few hearts” to lift New Zealand’s first T20 World Cup trophy in front of a massive Ahmedabad crowd.

Santner further stated that the Black Caps would aim for a strong performance to “silence” the Indian crowd, emphasizing that India, the defending champions, would be under pressure to perform on home soil.

‘Come Up with Something New’

Speaking at the press conference ahead of the final in Ahmedabad, Suryakumar Yadav was asked about the remark by New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner. The Indian skipper wasn’t unfazed by the comment, stating that the opposition has been using the same line and that they should come up with something new, signaling that his focus remains entirely on the game.

Suryakumar expressed his pride in leading Team India in the T20 World Cup final, adding that the mood in the camp is very ‘relaxed’.

“Everyone is now saying the same thing. Come up with something new.” India skipper told reporters.

“The mood in the camp is very relaxed. Leading such a wonderful side on home soil. It's a special feeling, and everyone is excited for the T20 World Cup final,” he added.

India and New Zealand are facing off for the first time in the T20 World Cup Final. Before the title clash, the two played a five-match T20I series, with the Men in Blue emerging victorious 4–1. The Men in Blue and Black Caps will lock horns in their second consecutive ICC white-ball tournament final, following the Champions Trophy 2025 summit clash, where Team India defeated New Zealand by four wickets to lift the trophy.

‘New Zealand Have Been Good Cricket’

Speaking about facing New Zealand for the first time in the T20 World Cup 2026, Suryakumar Yadav admitted that he has not watched their matches on TV, but added that his team is quite familiar with the opposition after recently facing them in a bilateral series and expects a competitive contest.

“I haven't watched their T20 World Cup matches on television. We played them recently; the team is similar to the one we faced in the bilateral series,” India skipper said at the press conference.

“They have been playing some good cricket. We are also playing good cricket so that it will be a good match,” he added.

On Sunday, history will be on the line as Team India aims to become the first team to successfully defend their T20 World Cup triumph and win a record third title. Moreover, since no team has won the T20 World Cup on home soil, the Men in Blue will look to seize the opportunity to script history in front of a home crowd.

New Zealand, on the other hand, will aim to claim its first-ever ICC World Cup title across formats, hoping to overcome its history of falling short in finals.

