The Ashes 2023: Australia's chase hangs in the balance as Ashes curtain raiser approaches exciting finale

Australia's pursuit of victory in the Ashes series hangs in the balance as they are 174 runs away from their target on day 5 as rain threat looms

At the conclusion of day 4, the opening act of the monumental cricket rivalry is taking place on a grand stage. Australia finds themselves 174 runs away from victory, while England only requires 7 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series.

A remarkable third session witnessed Australia commencing their pursuit of 281 runs, which would be the third-highest successful chase at Edgbaston. The previous two instances were England's pursuit of 378 against India last year and South Africa's chase of 283 against the home team in 2008.

The flat pitch and bright sunlight ensured excellent batting conditions as the opening batsmen took to the field, instilling belief in Australian fans that the target was achievable. David Warner, who has struggled against Stuart Broad in the past, successfully navigated through the challenging opening spell by the English bowlers, further bolstering the hopes of the Australian supporters.

The partnership between openers Usman Khawaja and Warner flourished as they capitalised on loose deliveries, scoring boundaries with ease. Additionally, the English fast bowlers gifted them several no-balls, providing further assistance.

Ollie Robinson's deceptive delivery accounted for Warner's dismissal, as he edged one to the wicketkeeper after scoring 36 runs off 57 balls. Stuart Broad returned to the attack and showcased his prowess by swiftly removing Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steve Smith (6) within a span of four overs.

As the day drew to a close, with only 15 minutes remaining, Australia decided to send Scott Boland as the nightwatchman at number 5 instead of Travis Head. Boland, unbeaten at 13 runs off 19 balls, partnered with Khawaja (34* off 81) as they prepare to resume their chase tomorrow.

Rain is forecasted for extended periods on Tuesday in Birmingham, and the overcast conditions may impact the game. However, the bowlers will relish the opportunity to keep the batsmen under pressure. Join us for an exhilarating finale on day 5.