Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Ashes 2023: Australia's chase hangs in the balance as Ashes curtain raiser approaches exciting finale

    Australia's pursuit of victory in the Ashes series hangs in the balance as they are 174 runs away from their target on day 5 as rain threat looms

    The Ashes 2023: Australia's chase hangs in the balance as Ashes curtain raiser approaches exciting finale osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 20, 2023, 10:09 AM IST

    At the conclusion of day 4, the opening act of the monumental cricket rivalry is taking place on a grand stage. Australia finds themselves 174 runs away from victory, while England only requires 7 wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series.

    A remarkable third session witnessed Australia commencing their pursuit of 281 runs, which would be the third-highest successful chase at Edgbaston. The previous two instances were England's pursuit of 378 against India last year and South Africa's chase of 283 against the home team in 2008.

    The flat pitch and bright sunlight ensured excellent batting conditions as the opening batsmen took to the field, instilling belief in Australian fans that the target was achievable. David Warner, who has struggled against Stuart Broad in the past, successfully navigated through the challenging opening spell by the English bowlers, further bolstering the hopes of the Australian supporters.

    The partnership between openers Usman Khawaja and Warner flourished as they capitalised on loose deliveries, scoring boundaries with ease. Additionally, the English fast bowlers gifted them several no-balls, providing further assistance.

    Ollie Robinson's deceptive delivery accounted for Warner's dismissal, as he edged one to the wicketkeeper after scoring 36 runs off 57 balls. Stuart Broad returned to the attack and showcased his prowess by swiftly removing Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steve Smith (6) within a span of four overs.

    As the day drew to a close, with only 15 minutes remaining, Australia decided to send Scott Boland as the nightwatchman at number 5 instead of Travis Head. Boland, unbeaten at 13 runs off 19 balls, partnered with Khawaja (34* off 81) as they prepare to resume their chase tomorrow.

    Rain is forecasted for extended periods on Tuesday in Birmingham, and the overcast conditions may impact the game. However, the bowlers will relish the opportunity to keep the batsmen under pressure. Join us for an exhilarating finale on day 5.

    Last Updated Jun 20, 2023, 10:09 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Should Rohit Sharma step down as Team India's captain? Australia's Michael Clarke responds snt

    Should Rohit Sharma step down as Team India's captain? Australia's Michael Clarke responds

    Virat Kohli's net worth will shock you; know his salary, property, cars and more osf

    Virat Kohli's net worth will shock you; know his salary, property, cars and more

    Virat Kohli flirting with Tamannaah Bhatia in old ad goes viral; fans send message to Anushka 'Bhabhi' osf

    Virat Kohli flirting with Tamannaah Bhatia in old ad goes viral; fans send message to Anushka 'Bhabhi'

    The Ashes 2023: How England skipper Ben Stokes' winning mentality has changed Test cricket osf

    The Ashes 2023: How England skipper Ben Stokes' winning mentality has changed Test cricket

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan wary of playing Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia in Bengaluru snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan wary of playing Afghanistan in spin-friendly Chennai, Australia in Bengaluru

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's US Visit 'Resolve disputes with diplomacy and dialogue, not war...' PM Modi in WSJ interview

    BREAKING: PM Modi's US Visit: 'Resolve disputes with diplomacy and dialogue, not war...' PM in WSJ interview

    Tiku Weds Sheru: 'Romance Is Ageless' says Nawazuddin Siddiqui after getting trolled for kissing 21-year-old Avneet Kaur RBA

    'Romance Is Ageless' says Nawazuddin Siddiqui after getting trolled for kissing 21-year-old Avneet Kaur

    Kerala: Explosion in steel factory in Kanjikode Palakkad anr

    Kerala: One dead, two injured in explosion at steel factory in Palakkad

    Delhi NCR receive fresh spell of rain thunderstorm brings down temperature gcw

    Delhi-NCR receive fresh spell of rain, thunderstorm; brings down temperature

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    PM Modi's US Visit: State visit sends a special message

    Recent Videos

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon