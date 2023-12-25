Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Test match mode on': BCCI shares glimpses of Team India gearing up for Boxing Day Test against SA (WATCH)

    India have never won a Test series in South Africa in their previous seven visits and so all eyes will be on Rohit Sharma and Co. when they face the Proteas in a two-match series starting on Tuesday.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 10:45 AM IST

    Two years following Virat Kohli's impassioned outburst, which was caught by a stump microphone and marked his final Test as captain, India is gearing up for a renewed effort to conquer the elusive 'final frontier.' Their quest recommences with a two-match series at SuperSport Park, set to begin on Tuesday. South Africa stands as the only regular Test-playing nation where India has not yet clinched a series victory.

    "There is a lot of pride to be able to keep that record intact. There will be extra drive and motivation (for India), so we will need to be at our best," said South African captain Temba Bavuma on Sunday.

    Also read: South African captain Temba Bavuma acknowledges India's depth in bowling ahead of Test series

    During the 2021-22 season, Virat Kohli captained a formidable Indian team that carried the momentum from successful tours of Australia and England.

    While India secured victory in the initial Test at Centurion, the Proteas, led by then-captain Dean Elgar, showcased resilience in two closely contested fourth-inning chases to mount a comeback and clinch the series.

    Kohli's frustration peaked during a pivotal television review in the decisive match, which favored Elgar. Subsequently, Kohli stepped down as Test captain the day after the match.

    Both Kohli and Elgar remain pivotal as key batsmen for their respective teams, despite not holding captaincy roles this time around. Elgar, at the age of 36, has declared his intention to retire from international cricket after the second Test in Cape Town.

    This decision follows his earlier relief from the captaincy as part of a Test side shake-up, which also included the appointment of Shukri Conrad as the coach.

    Conrad confirmed that Elgar's retirement decision emerged from a conversation between the two. He commended Elgar for qualities such as resilience, a tenacious spirit, pride in performance, and unwavering determination.

    These qualities will prove crucial for South Africa, particularly given their shortage of experience and quality in the top-order batting.

    Likewise, India confront uncertainties in their batting lineup, as Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane are no longer integral to their plans. Both had showcased the ability to withstand South Africa's fast bowlers on the nation's traditionally lively pitches during the previous tour.

    As the series progresses, South Africa will once more depend on their pace bowlers to unsettle the Indian batting lineup.

    "India have a quality batting line-up but we've got quality bowlers," said Conrad.

    Up-and-coming talents Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee featured in four-day domestic matches last week, whereas the experienced Kagiso Rabada, grappling with a sore heel, and Lungi Ngidi, recuperating from an ankle sprain, regrettably couldn't take part in the longer format in the domestic circuit leading up to the Test series.

    However, Coach Conrad remains optimistic, foreseeing a prompt recovery for both Rabada and Ngidi and anticipating their fitness for the upcoming Test. "They'll be fresh, they'll be firing," he said.

    Also read: Coach Rahul Dravid provides insights on India's post-World Cup mindset (WATCH)

    With fast bowler Mohammed Shami sidelined due to injury, India will be without his services. However, the formidable bowling duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj will continue to lead a potent attack.

    This series marks South Africa's initial participation in the 2023-25 World Test Championship cycle. Meanwhile, for India, this serves as their second involvement in the WTC cycle. In a prior performance in July, they secured a victory in one match and drew another against the West Indies.

    SQUADS

    India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran

    South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Keegan Petersen, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Nandre Burger

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 10:45 AM IST
