    Coach Rahul Dravid provides insights on India's post-World Cup mindset (WATCH)

    In the aftermath of India's Cricket World Cup 2023 final defeat, Coach Rahul Dravid shares insights on the team's mindset and resilience. With a focus on moving forward, Dravid discusses the disappointment, the upcoming challenge in the South Africa Test series, and his coaching philosophy centered on creating the right environment for success.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

    Following the heartbreaking loss in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final, where an apparently invincible Indian team fell to Australia, the wounds are still fresh for fans. The defeat marked the likely final chance for seasoned players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma to secure a World Cup title. As they gear up for their first assignment post the World Cup final – the 2-match Test series against South Africa – head coach Rahul Dravid acknowledges the disappointment but emphasises the team's focus on moving forward.

    Dravid addressed the press on Sunday, acknowledging the collective disappointment and the necessity to shift focus to the upcoming challenges. Reflecting on the players' ability to bounce back, he highlighted the inherent resilience ingrained in cricketers from their formative years.

    While acknowledging the lingering disappointment, Dravid stressed the importance of not letting past setbacks affect future performances. He underlined the team's collective ability to overcome disappointments, emphasizing the forward-looking mindset ahead of the South Africa series.

    Notably, India has not secured a Test series victory in South Africa, adding an extra layer of challenge to the upcoming matches. However, Dravid expressed confidence in the players' intrinsic motivation, stating that representing the country in South Africa and playing Test cricket inherently provides more than enough motivation. Dravid emphasised his coaching philosophy of creating the right environment, ensuring proper processes, and supporting the players both physically and mentally, rather than relying on external motivation.

    In summary, Dravid's pragmatic approach focuses on channeling the team's disappointment into a resilient and forward-looking mindset as they prepare for the challenging Test series against South Africa.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 10:32 AM IST
