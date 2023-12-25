South African captain Temba Bavuma acknowledges India's depth in bowling ahead of Test series

South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, expresses respect for India's cricketing depth as they gear up for the Test series. With key pacer Mohammed Shami ruled out due to injury, Bavuma acknowledges India's formidable bowling talent and anticipates that the replacement bowler will pose a challenge for the Proteas.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma expressed deep admiration for India's cricketing talent and believes that any bowler replacing the injured Mohammed Shami in the upcoming Test series can exert pressure on the home team's batters.

Shami, a key pacer for India, has been sidelined due to a heel injury, creating an opportunity for either the inexperienced Prasidh Krishna or the one-Test old Mukesh Kumar to step in.

Addressing a question from PTI during a media conference on Sunday, Bavuma stated, "As cricketers, you want to come up against the best, and Mohammed Shami is one of the best going around. But India being India, and with the depth that they have, you have to trust that whoever comes in will also put you under pressure."

Despite Shami's absence, Bavuma acknowledged India's formidable bowling attack and emphasised their success in Tests over the past decade. With overcast conditions and the threat of rain on Day 1, the Proteas skipper expressed hope that his team could better adapt in home conditions.

As South Africa aims to maintain its unbeaten record on home soil for 31 years, Bavuma recognises the challenges that come with facing India, a team that attracts considerable attention. While South Africa showcased an attractive brand of ODI cricket during the recent World Cup, Bavuma explained that the Test team, with several new faces, is still in a discovery phase regarding its playing style.

Acknowledging discussions about the team's cricketing brand, Bavuma emphasised the priority of playing a winning style. He noted that the Test team is evolving, and the objective is to discover and implement a winning brand of cricket without putting undue pressure on the players.

Also Read: Coach Rahul Dravid provides insights on India's post-world cup mindset (WATCH)