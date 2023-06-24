Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tammy Beaumont's century paves way for England's comeback as they aim to close the gap on Australia's lead

    First Published Jun 24, 2023, 10:32 AM IST

    England made a remarkable comeback, scoring 218 runs and lost only 2 wickets in the process. They are currently trailing by 255 runs and will look to add more runs to their tally on Day 3 of the Ashes Test.

    England's performance with the bat in the third session was quite brilliant. Tammy Beaumont achieved a significant milestone by becoming the second female player from England to score a century in all three formats.  Now, Beaumont joins this elite group of players.

    There was a moment of contention when Beaumont should have been dismissed in the 32nd over. She struck the ball directly onto her boot, which then landed in the hands of Phoebe Litchfield at short leg, off the bowling of Alana King. However, Umpire Anna Harris turned down the appeal, and Alyssa Healy was uncertain about referring the decision.

    Earlier in the day, Annabel Sutherland had also scored an unbeaten century as well which took Australia to a massive first-innings score of 473.

    The English captain performed admirably, matching Beaumont's strokes and reaching her own half-century off 85 balls. Beaumont capitalised on every loose delivery and surpassed her previous best score of 70. Together, she and the captain added 115 runs before the captain was dismissed, caught behind off a delivery from Gardner.

    Also Read: India vs West Indies 2023: Pujara, Umesh dropped; Gaikwad gets Test call-up; ODI squad also announced

    Later in the day, Beaumont was joined by the experienced Nat Sciver-Brunt, who aggressively accumulated 41 runs off just 44 balls. The two players put together an impressive partnership, adding 67 runs in a mere 12.4 overs. Beaumont eventually went past the 100-run mark towards the end of the day's play.

    Annabel Sutherland stood out on the bowling front, picking up a wicket and conceding 28 runs. Ash Gardner claimed the important wicket of the English captain, while Alana King created a few chances, she was unable to pick up a wicket. Expect the Australian unit to come hard at England on Day 3 of this exciting Test match.

    Also Read: The Ashes 2023: Ponting reveals he was approached for England Test coach role before McCullum

    Last Updated Jun 24, 2023, 10:34 AM IST
