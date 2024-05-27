Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Team India touches down in New York, skipper Rohit Sharma shares first selfie (WATCH)

    With the IPL 2024 concluded, attention now turns to the men's T20 World Cup 2024. The initial batch of Indian players departed from Mumbai on Sunday, bound for New York, where they are scheduled to compete in three group stage matches.

    First Published May 27, 2024, 11:08 AM IST

    India's skipper Rohit Sharma treated fans to a team selfie upon touchdown in New York on Sunday morning, featuring himself alongside 10 squad members and the support staff, gearing up for the T20 World Cup 2024.

    Also read: Gautam Gambhir meets BCCI's Jay Shah after KKR's IPL 2024 triumph amid speculations of India head coach role

    While star batsman Virat Kohli and vice-captain Hardik Pandya are set to link up with the initial arrivals later, the traveling contingent already boasts the presence of head coach Rahul Dravid and the support crew.

    Among those touching down were Rohit, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Axar Patel. Reserve players Shubman Gill and Khaleel Ahmed also joined the squad, ready to lend their support.

    Kohli, fresh from his appearance in the IPL Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, will reunite with the squad at a later stage, as will Hardik, who headed to the United Kingdom following the IPL league stage. Despite his debut year as captain of MI ending without a playoff qualification, the five-time champions are counting on his prowess.

    Also read: Inside KKR's celebration after IPL 2024 triumph: Shreyas Iyer dances with trophy, cake cutting & more (WATCH)

    Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Avesh Khan (reserve) are set to depart for New York on Monday, having played in the RR Qualifier 2 in Chennai on Friday night.

    India's solitary World Cup warm-up match is slated against Bangladesh at the state-of-the-art Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. The team is gearing up for three league encounters, including a highly anticipated clash against Pakistan on June 9.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant)

    With most of their league matches set in the same venue, India is keen on maximizing their warm-up game to acclimate to the conditions. The newly constructed modular stadium, boasting a drop-in pitch, was finished earlier this month, following construction that commenced in January.

    India, aiming to break their ICC title drought since 2013, is scheduled to kick off their World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 5. Notably, the United States is co-hosting an ICC event for the first time, marking the debut of its national team in the global championship.

    Last Updated May 27, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
