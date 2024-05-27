Inside KKR's celebration after IPL 2024 triumph: Shreyas Iyer dances with trophy, cake cutting & more (WATCH)

IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in a completely one-sided final after bowling out their opponents for 113, the lowest ever total in an IPL title clash. This was KKR's third IPL title.

Captain Shreyas Iyer led the Kolkata Knight Riders to their third IPL title on Sunday, as the team celebrated their 2024 IPL victory after defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets in a one-sided final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The celebration was jubilant, with KKR players like Andre Russell and Sunil Narine, along with the coaching staff, partaking in cake cutting, popping champagne bottles, and dancing to the chants of 'KKR, KKR'. Skipper Shreyas Iyer was also seen dancing with the trophy as fans and media captured the joyous moments of their IPL 2024 triumph celebrations.

"Absolutely comprehensive (the win). We played like invincibles throughout the season. There's so much to cherish right now. This is what we demanded from the team and every individual," Shreyas said during the post-match presentation.

"They stood up to the right occasion and the feeling is hard to express. It is pleasing, the performance has been flawless throughout. I am running out of words right now," he added.

"All we demanded from ourselves was to back each other whatever the situation is. Looking forward to play more competitive cricket," he said.

Meanwhile, KKR players highlighted the contributions of mentor Gautam Gambhir and assistant coach Abhishek Nayar in moulding the team into a champion outfit.

"I cannot tell how happy I am," Harshit Rana, who picked up two wickets in the final, said after the triumph.

Seasoned Andre Russell too was lost for words as he tried to hold back his tears.

"No words to describe. It means so much. I am happy that all of us were very disciplined and worked towards one goal. This franchise has done a lot for me. It's a big gift from all of us to them," the West Indian said.

Varun Chakravarthy, who had a successful season with his spin bowling, lauded Nayar's contributions.

"All I can think right now is of the person who built this Indian core: Abhishek Nayar. 'Please come here'," he said, asking the former Mumbai batter to join them.

Venkatesh Iyer, who remained unbeaten with 52 off 26 balls in an easy chase of 114, also highlighted Nayar's role in the team's success.

"Really happy with it. As Varun mentioned, Abhishek Nayar deserves all the credit in the world. Some contributions go unnoticed, I want to make sure they don't. This guy deserves all the credit in the world for the way he has been working for this franchise.

"This win is for the fans who turned up year after year and waited for 10 years," Venkatesh said.

Having lost the toss, KKR produced a clinical effort with the ball to dismiss SRH for 113, the lowest total ever in an IPL title clash.

KKR chased down the target of 114 with 57 balls to spare, while team mentor Gautam Gambhir and head coach Chandrakant Pandit watched the action unfold from the dugout.

"I want to share one short story that when GG bhaiya was named the mentor. I sent him a long message as I was really happy. But he replied saying, 'Thank you but I would be happy if we stand at the podium with the trophy in our hands'. Today is that day and I will never forget that message," said Nitish Rana.

Rinku Singh said, "My dream of seven years is complete. Finally I will lift the trophy. I am proud of my whole team and GG sir. It was God's plan."

KKR's bowling coach Bharat Arun, whose behind-the-scenes expertise was instrumental in India becoming the world's best Test side, praised the KKR players for their outstanding performance.

"I think it was pretty tough, the last two years. It was touch and go - we didn't qualify. It needed a lot of introspection and now we can savour this moment," he said.

