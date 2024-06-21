T20 World Cup 2024: Marco Jansen's heroics take South Africa to a thrilling 7-run victory against England

South Africa edged out England by 7 runs in a thrilling Super 8s encounter at the T20 World Cup 2024, continuing their winning streak and securing the top spot in Group 2.

South Africa continued their winning streak in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with a thrilling 7-run victory over defending champions England in a Super 8s encounter at St. Lucia.

England’s Decision to Bowl First

Winning the toss, England captain Jos Buttler elected to bowl first, aiming to capitalize on early morning conditions. However, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock set the stage ablaze with a scintillating 65 off 38 balls. Supported by David Miller’s steady 43 off 28, South Africa posted a competitive 163/6 in their 20 overs. Jofra Archer was the standout bowler for England, claiming 3 wickets for 40 runs.

Early Breakthroughs for South Africa

Chasing 164, England stumbled early when Kagiso Rabada dismissed Phil Salt. Keshav Maharaj then spun a web around the English batsmen, removing Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler in the middle overs. Ottniel Baartman, making a return to the lineup, had Moeen Ali caught in the deep, leaving England struggling at 61/4 in the 11th over.

Middle-Order Fightback

England's middle order, led by Harry Brook (53 off 37) and Liam Livingstone (33 off 17), mounted a counterattack. The pair added a rapid 78 runs for the fifth wicket, taking 21 runs off Baartman in the 17th over and 18 runs off Rabada in the 15th over, bringing England back into contention.

Rabada and Jansen’s Resilience

With the game hanging in the balance, Rabada delivered a crucial 18th over, conceding only 4 runs. Marco Jansen followed suit, allowing just 7 runs in the 19th over, leaving England needing 14 runs off the final over. Anrich Nortje then dismissed the dangerous Brook on the first ball of the last over, sealing England’s fate as they fell short by 7 runs.

South Africa’s Bowling Prowess

Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/25. Despite an expensive 18th over, Rabada finished with 2/32, showcasing his resilience. The collective effort from South Africa’s bowlers helped them secure the top spot in Group 2 of the Super 8s.

This win marks another milestone for South Africa in the tournament, as they continue to build momentum towards the knockout stages.

