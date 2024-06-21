Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: Marco Jansen's heroics take South Africa to a thrilling 7-run victory against England

    South Africa edged out England by 7 runs in a thrilling Super 8s encounter at the T20 World Cup 2024, continuing their winning streak and securing the top spot in Group 2.

    T20 World Cup 2024: Marco Jansen's heroics take South Africa to a thrilling 7-run victory against England osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 21, 2024, 11:46 PM IST

    South Africa continued their winning streak in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with a thrilling 7-run victory over defending champions England in a Super 8s encounter at St. Lucia.

    England’s Decision to Bowl First

    Winning the toss, England captain Jos Buttler elected to bowl first, aiming to capitalize on early morning conditions. However, South Africa’s Quinton de Kock set the stage ablaze with a scintillating 65 off 38 balls. Supported by David Miller’s steady 43 off 28, South Africa posted a competitive 163/6 in their 20 overs. Jofra Archer was the standout bowler for England, claiming 3 wickets for 40 runs.

    Early Breakthroughs for South Africa

    Chasing 164, England stumbled early when Kagiso Rabada dismissed Phil Salt. Keshav Maharaj then spun a web around the English batsmen, removing Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler in the middle overs. Ottniel Baartman, making a return to the lineup, had Moeen Ali caught in the deep, leaving England struggling at 61/4 in the 11th over.

    Middle-Order Fightback

    England's middle order, led by Harry Brook (53 off 37) and Liam Livingstone (33 off 17), mounted a counterattack. The pair added a rapid 78 runs for the fifth wicket, taking 21 runs off Baartman in the 17th over and 18 runs off Rabada in the 15th over, bringing England back into contention.

    Rabada and Jansen’s Resilience

    With the game hanging in the balance, Rabada delivered a crucial 18th over, conceding only 4 runs. Marco Jansen followed suit, allowing just 7 runs in the 19th over, leaving England needing 14 runs off the final over. Anrich Nortje then dismissed the dangerous Brook on the first ball of the last over, sealing England’s fate as they fell short by 7 runs.

    South Africa’s Bowling Prowess

    Keshav Maharaj was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 2/25. Despite an expensive 18th over, Rabada finished with 2/32, showcasing his resilience. The collective effort from South Africa’s bowlers helped them secure the top spot in Group 2 of the Super 8s.

    This win marks another milestone for South Africa in the tournament, as they continue to build momentum towards the knockout stages.

    Last Updated Jun 21, 2024, 11:46 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup 2024: Reeza Hendricks takes a stunning catch to end Phil Salt's innings (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Reeza Hendricks takes a stunning catch to end Phil Salt's innings (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH)

    Euro 2024: Huge blow for Scotland as Kieran Tierney ruled out due to hamstring injury, fans disheartened osf

    Euro 2024: Huge blow for Scotland as Kieran Tierney ruled out due to hamstring injury, fans disheartened

    Babar Azam to take legal action against match-fixing accusations by journalist Mubasher Lucman: Report osf

    Babar Azam to take legal action against match-fixing accusations by journalist Mubasher Lucman: Report

    Afghanistan and Bangladesh set for exciting white-ball series in Greater Noida this July osf

    Afghanistan and Bangladesh set for exciting white-ball series in Greater Noida this July

    Recent Stories

    T20 World Cup 2024: Reeza Hendricks takes a stunning catch to end Phil Salt's innings (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Reeza Hendricks takes a stunning catch to end Phil Salt's innings (WATCH)

    Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 1/2 years for exploiting their servants snt

    Swiss court sentences 4 members of Hinduja family to up to 4 and a half years for exploiting their servants

    T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH) osf

    T20 World Cup 2024, Eng vs SA: Controversy erupts as Mark Wood's catch get denied by third umpire (WATCH)

    Karnataka Congress MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault by JDS worker, complaint filed vkp

    Bengaluru: JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna accused of same-sex sexual assault, complaint filed

    Euro 2024: Ukraine keep knockout hopes alive with thrilling comeback win over Slovakia osf

    Euro 2024: Ukraine keep knockout hopes alive with thrilling comeback win over Slovakia

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon