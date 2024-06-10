Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant bags best fielder award of clash (WATCH)

    Rishabh Pant shines as India defeats Pakistan in a close T20 World Cup match. Pant's exceptional fielding earns him the 'Best Fielder' award, presented by former coach Ravi Shastri. India's fielding coach, T Dilip, praises the team's collective effort. Pant's stellar performance, including three crucial catches, symbolizes India's commitment to excellence on the field.

    T20 World Cup 2024, India vs Pakistan: Rishabh Pant bags best fielder award of clash (WATCH)
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 10, 2024, 2:08 PM IST

    Rishabh Pant stole the spotlight by clinching the title of 'Best Fielder’ in a thrilling encounter between India and Pakistan at the T20 World Cup 2024 in New York. The match, which unfolded on Sunday, June 9, witnessed a nail-biting finish with India edging past Pakistan by a mere six runs.

    Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri was called upon by the team management to present Pant with the prestigious award for his outstanding performance on the field. With the ODI World Cup's inception last year, the tradition of acknowledging exceptional fielding prowess in each match was initiated by fielding coach T Dilip.

    Another IND vs PAK clash in offing? Arch rivals to face each other in Lahore at 2025 Champions Trophy - Report

    Tasked with defending a modest total of 119 runs, India's fielding unit rose to the occasion, applying immense pressure on Pakistan throughout the game. A video shared by the BCCI captured Dilip commending the players for their unwavering commitment and determination on the field.

    Pant's stellar display behind the stumps earned him the 'Best Fielder' medal, as he showcased exceptional glovework and agility despite the challenging conditions posed by the uneven pitch. His remarkable performance included three crucial catches, with his dismissal of Fakhar Zaman standing out as the highlight.

    India's fielding coach, T Dilip, lauded the team's collective effort in a high-pressure encounter, emphasizing the significance of proactive fielding in such crucial matches. He highlighted the exemplary coordination among the players, attributing India's success to their unity and support for one another. Among the contenders for the coveted award were Surya Kumar Yadav, credited for his remarkable low slip catch to dismiss Pakistan's skipper Babar Azam, and Arshdeep Singh, who showcased his fielding prowess with a crucial catch of Iftikhar Ahmed.

    T20 WC 2024: Angry Pak fans, including man who sold tractor to see clash, rant over loss to India (WATCH)

    In addition to his fielding heroics, Rishabh Pant also made valuable contributions with the bat, scoring 42 runs off 31 balls to propel India to a total of 113 runs. However, it was his exceptional fielding performance that earned him the accolade, symbolizing India's commitment to excellence on the field.

    Reflecting on the match, T Dilip commended the team's resilience in challenging circumstances, stating, "Today's game exemplified the saying, 'when the going gets tough, the tough get going.' The players demonstrated remarkable dedication to fielding excellence, standing out in a highly anticipated match. Their exceptional coordination and support for one another set them apart as a team."

    Last Updated Jun 10, 2024, 2:08 PM IST
