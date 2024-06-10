Another IND vs PAK clash in offing? Arch rivals to face each other in Lahore at 2025 Champions Trophy - Report

In a thrilling T20 World Cup clash, India edged out Pakistan by six runs. Fans await their next encounter at the 2025 Champions Trophy in Lahore, subject to India's approval to play in Pakistan. The PCB has proposed Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi as venues, with Lahore hosting all India matches.

In a gripping T20 World Cup group-stage encounter, India secured a narrow six-run victory against Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Despite Pakistan's challenging start in the World Cup, fans anticipate another clash between these rivals at the 2025 Champions Trophy in Lahore, approximately eight months away.

According to Cricbuzz, the draft schedule for the 2025 Champions Trophy has been submitted to the International Cricket Council (ICC). India and Pakistan are set to meet in the final league game of this eight-team tournament, likely taking place between February 19 and March 19.



The proposed schedule names Lahore as the venue for the match, contingent on the Government of India's approval to play in Pakistan. If approval is not granted, the tournament might adopt a hybrid model similar to last year's Asia Cup, with the UAE hosting India's games. Nonetheless, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is preparing as planned.

The PCB has designated Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi as venues for the 20-day competition, with Lahore hosting all India games. The schedule includes seven matches in Lahore, five in Rawalpindi, and three in Karachi.



Karachi is slated to host the opening match on February 19, a Wednesday, with the semifinals in Karachi and Rawalpindi. According to the proposed plan, the final will be in Lahore on March 9, a Sunday, which will also host the semifinal if India qualifies.

Currently, neither the PCB nor the ICC has confirmed a hybrid model. However, changes could happen closer to the event. All eyes are now on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Government of India for their decisions.

