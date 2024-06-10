T20 WC 2024: Angry Pak fans, including man who sold tractor to see clash, rant over loss to India (WATCH)

In a thrilling T20 World Cup match, India defeated Pakistan by six runs thanks to Jasprit Bumrah's stellar performance. A Pakistani fan, who sold his tractor for a $3,000 ticket, expressed disappointment at the loss, amidst heckling from Indian supporters. The intense rivalry left Pakistani fans reflecting on a missed opportunity.

In a thrilling contest at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, India (IND) defeated Pakistan (PAK) by six runs in the 19th match of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. What seemed like an easy win for Pakistan turned into a memorable victory for India, thanks to pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who turned the game on its head.

For fans, an India vs Pakistan cricket match is more than just a game; it's a spectacle. Many go to great lengths to show their support, sparing no expense to secure tickets and witness the intense rivalry in person.

The defeat was especially bitter for one Pakistan fan who sold his tractor to buy a $3,000 ticket for the match. Speaking to ANI, the heartbroken fan expressed his disappointment and congratulated Indian fans on their team's victory.

"I sold my tractor to get a ticket worth $3,000. When we saw India's score, we didn't think we would lose. We thought it was an achievable target. But after Babar Azam got out, people were disheartened. I congratulate all Indian fans," he said.

The Pakistani spectator faced heckling from Indian fans, who chanted "Jeet gaya bhai jeet gaya" as he admitted that Babar Azam and his team missed a great chance to win. "After Babar Azam lost his wicket, many people were left heartbroken," he added.

The match, filled with tension and excitement, ended with India securing a hard-fought win, leaving Pakistani fans to reflect on what might have been.

